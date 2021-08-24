SpareBank 1 SMN Issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK
SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued new senior non-preferred bond of NOK 500 million.
Settlement date is September 2 2021 and maturity date November 2 2027.
First call option is November 2 2026.
SpareBank 1 Markets acted as sole manager.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
