SpareBank 1 SMN Issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 24.08.2021, 14:17 | 24 | 0 | 0 24.08.2021, 14:17 | SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued new senior non-preferred bond of NOK 500 million. Settlement date is September 2 2021 and maturity date November 2 2027. First call option is November 2 2026. SpareBank 1 Markets acted as sole manager. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act



