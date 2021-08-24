checkAd

Global Leader in Active Alignment, Kasalis, Announces New Branding and Website

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021   

Kasalis (www.kasalis.com), a proven market leader of global solutions for the active alignment, assembly and test of optical devices, announced today the re-launch of their brand and website, focused on demonstrating their distinctive value in the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005063/en/

As an industry leader of opto-electronic innovation and engineering excellence for over a decade, the world’s leading companies rely on Kasalis for premier active alignment technology. Kasalis’ cutting-edge PIXID active alignment platforms provide optical alignment manufacturing of electronic devices at a globally unmatched quality and scale. Millions of devices have been built using the Kasalis PIXID systems, including sports cameras, mobile devices, drones, LiDAR, AR/VR headsets and medical devices.

Kasalis remains a technology division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a Fortune 200 company, enabling Kasalis access to over 200,000 manufacturing employees worldwide and the unique ability to scale quickly. Customers can also expect continued premier access to global solutions for active alignment, assembly and testing of optical devices so the world’s leading companies can continue innovating across various industries.

“Kasalis is constantly innovating and reinventing new ways to share why our experience and knowledge makes us the only choice when absolute optical manufacturing precision is required,” said Justin Roe, co-founder and president of Kasalis. “Our brand identity recognizes that Kasalis welcomes business from customers large and small; from those who require Kasalis’ particular expertise as well as those who rely upon multiple Jabil services.”

“Kasalis shares the entrepreneurial approach of a startup within a global technology and manufacturing leader, Jabil,” said Mark Kozak, director of engineering at Kasalis. “In today's tech-centered world, dynamic optical assembly engineered for excellence is vital.”

With the evolution of cameras, everyday consumers expect the images on their screens to be high-quality and immersive. The use of 360° cameras has multiplied, providing users with not only captivating images but also experiences. Kasalis has been innovating the possibilities of cameras, 3D sensing and augmented reality for years. The company’s focus on advancing active alignment continues to push the boundaries of what is possible.

Kasalis engages closely with customers through every step of the development process to support, define, design, prototype, industrialize and deploy products across diverse industries. The Kasalis brand is unmatched today in quality, customization and precision with systems that continue to enable the enhanced development of current and next-generation capabilities of electronic devices of today and the future.

For more information about Kasalis’ capabilities, solutions or platforms, please visit www.kasalis.com.

About Kasalis:

Kasalis is a technology division of Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a manufacturing solutions provider that delivers comprehensive design, manufacturing, supply chain and product management services. Kasalis is a proven market leader in active alignment and designs industry leading optical alignment manufacturing systems. Kasalis systems precisely align and assemble opto-electronic devices across a variety of products and industries that include AR and VR headsets, LiDAR systems, laptops, cell phones, cameras and automotive displays. With its seasoned management team, Kasalis has emerged as a premier active alignment technology company driving the enhanced development of current and next-generation capabilities of electronic devices.

