Launch of Calix Operations Cloud Marks an Industry First, Predictive Analytics and Automation Delivered From the Access Edge to the Subscriber Premises

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) has launched Calix Operations Cloud to enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to simplify their operations by seamlessly managing and delivering the ultimate subscriber experience. Calix Operations Cloud leverages machine learning and actionable insights to automate workflows, reduce truck rolls, lower support costs, and increase subscriber satisfaction. The solution offers an end-to-end view of network health by providing visibility into the critical systems and operations in the access network as well as the subscriber experience inside the premises. With Calix Operations Cloud, BSP operations teams now have complete visibility across the entire subscriber base and the ability to understand the entire experience across important subscriber characteristics including service tier, geography, network topology and more. Calix Operations Cloud will also address the entire Intelligent Access EDGE portfolio (powered by the Network Innovation Platform (AXOS), the entire Revenue EDGE portfolio (powered by the Experience Innovation Platform (EXOS) as well as EXA access systems, GigaCenters, and third-party customer premises equipment (CPE). Calix Operations Cloud is also designed for simple integration with industry leading operations support and billing support systems. By providing an end-to-end view, Calix Operations Cloud will significantly increase operational agility for BSPs, enabling them to dramatically slash OPEX by proactively identifying potential issues and solving them before they occur.

Broadband service providers can build on valuable customer support insights gleaned from Calix Support Cloud to rapidly incorporate analytics into their broader operational processes with:

Actionable insights provide a holistic, 360-degree view of the access network and subscriber premises health status. This enables BSPs to reduce truck rolls and minimize service calls by proactively—and remotely—preventing slowdowns and service interruptions. With Calix Operations Cloud, BSP personnel can effectively track and analyze usage trends, quickly identify high-bit error rates, and highlight security issues, such as DDoS attacks. Proactive and Predictive Maintenance— Advanced machine learning algorithms generate and prioritize maintenance recommendations based on analysis of past network behavior. This proactive approach helps BSPs reduce support calls and truck rolls by replacing red-flagged infrastructure before equipment failure occurs.

Automated Network and Subscriber Operations Workflows—Tedious workflows and processes are automated, increasing operational efficiencies and effectively eliminating the need for human intervention. Examples include end-to-end subscriber provisioning (turnups), system lifecycle management, and bulk workflow automation such as extending NetOps to the access network.

To accelerate the implementation, integration, and amazing ROI potential of Calix Operations Cloud, Calix has introduced Premier Success for Operations, a service that enables BSPs to achieve a faster return on Cloud investments, improve operational workflow integration, and continuously meet business objectives such as lowering OPEX and CAPEX.