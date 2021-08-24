iSUN Inc. Announces Geographic Expansion into New Hampshire

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISUN) (the “Company”, or “iSun”), a leading solar energy and clean mobility infrastructure company with 50-years of construction experience in solar, electrical and data services, today announced that it has been awarded a portfolio of projects for Engineering, Procurement and Construction (“EPC”) services in the state of New Hampshire. iSun estimates that the five-project portfolio will have a combined contract value exceeding $7.2 million with four projects commencing prior to the end of 2021.

Portfolio award signifies iSun’s successful execution of its organic growth strategy identified in its recent investor presentation.

$7.2 million portfolio highlights iSun’s ability to enter new geographic markets and build new customer relationships.

Illustrates the value of iSun’s 50-year legacy, experience building sustainable, long-term customer relationships within dynamic, innovation-rich operating environments.

“These awards are an important milestone for iSun, for several reasons,” said Jeffrey Peck, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of iSun. “For our investors, this growth reflects the progress we’ve steadily been making against our three-pronged strategy for growth. Since first announcing this strategy in late 2019, we’ve maintained that our relationships and reputation within regions where we’re more established will provide springboards for continued growth opportunities. These contracts are proof of exactly that.”

“Similarly, as recently as last week, we provided guidance suggesting that iSun would double revenue in 2021,” continued Peck. “The award of these projects moves us closer to these targets.”

“Most important, these contracts reflect iSun’s approach to value creation,” concluded Peck. “For 50 years, we’ve believed that the best way to create value for our partners is to earn their trust. As mentioned in our most recent conference call, iSun was not immune to the challenging operating environment created by COVID during the first two quarters of 2021. Partners new and old were looking for reliable EPC’s they could trust to bring their projects to completion in a timely, cost-efficient manner. iSun’s well-earned reputation as such a partner played no small part in securing these contracts – a trend that we expect to see continue throughout the balance of 2021 and beyond.”