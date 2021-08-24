Huge Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Liquid Fertilizers for Cultivation Rising to New Levels

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with the market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizer market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regions. The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. The Covid-19 has minimal impact on the fertilizer industry when compared to other industries. However, the prices associated with liquid fertilizer have increased especially in June-2020. A report from Mordor intelligence said that the global liquid fertilizers market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% through 2026. Active stocks in the markets this week include SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

The Mordor intelligence report said: "Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region… Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers."