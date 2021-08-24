checkAd

Huge Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Liquid Fertilizers for Cultivation Rising to New Levels

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  43   |   |   

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly influenced the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers in the world over the years. Along with the market expansion, companies in the global liquid fertilizer market are not only competing based on product quality and promotion but are also focused on expanding their reach to new regions. The rise in demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, ease in application, adoption of sustainable farming practices, and higher environmental safety are driving the global liquid fertilizers market. The Covid-19 has minimal impact on the fertilizer industry when compared to other industries. However, the prices associated with liquid fertilizer have increased especially in June-2020.  A report from Mordor intelligence said that the global liquid fertilizers market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% through 2026.  Active stocks in the markets this week include SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB: SNRG), The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE: SMG), The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS), Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) (TSX: NTR), CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF).

The Mordor intelligence report said: "Despite the global shrinkage of arable land, there is an increasing demand for food around the world, which has led to an enormous increase in the application of high-efficiency fertilizers, including liquid fertilizers, in cultivation. The contribution of liquid fertilizers to the overall yield and food security is significant. So far, the highest adoption rate of liquid fertilizers is observed in the North American region… Liquid fertilizers, when compared with granular fertilizers, offer higher uniformity, in turn, providing the crops with an even consistent coating so that all plants receive the same nutrients regardless of location. Consequently, liquid fertilizers are projected to witness growth as one of the highly efficient fertilizers that can give cost-effective yields under varied agro-climatic conditions, unlike other types of fertilizers."

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Huge Increase in Demand for High-Efficiency Liquid Fertilizers for Cultivation Rising to New Levels PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Liquid fertilizers are the latest and most technically advanced products that supply nutrients to crops. The need to improve food security has strongly …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Plant Protein Market Size to Reach USD 17.52 Billion in 2028 from USD 10.28 Billion in 2020, with soy leading among source segments: Reports and Data
Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments ...
Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR
Viral Vector and Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size to Reach USD 1.12 Billion in 2027 | Increasing ...
Abris-backed Dentotal acquires Dentatechnica
Casio to Release New EDIFICE Watches Incorporating 6K Carbon Fiber in Collaboration with Scuderia ...
UCAS Announces Major Core Technology Contract with Infosys
Human Horizons and Dow to Partner on World-First Mobility and Transportation Application of ...
PERA HUB and Brankas launch Southeast Asia's first Digital Remittance Platform, PERA HUB Conex
Banggood Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Massive Sale
Titel
Why Wall Street Is Obsessed With The $1.5 Trillion Wellness Market
Perkbox reimagines global reward and benefits for the post-pandemic world
Notice of Annual General Meeting in Embracer Group AB
Why North America Is Projected To Dominate Cannabidiol Derived From Hemp Market Through 2028
Insulation Materials Market Size to Reach USD 82.96 Billion in 2027 | Growing Need to Make ...
Good Company, Strauss Israel, Agoro Carbon Alliance, Smart Agro Fund and ERB are on a Mission to ...
Automotive Towbar Deployment in Luxury Passenger Cars to Increase by 3% through 2031
VP Capital Completes Buyout of Shares in Currency.com and Capital.com from Larnabel Ventures
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Size Worth $7.7 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Process Analyzers Market to Reach $12.19 bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research.
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...