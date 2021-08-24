Charles River Associates (CRA) Welcomes Randel R. Young to its Energy Practice

Mr. Young has more than 40 years of experience in strategic planning, market analysis, emerging market risk assessment, mergers and acquisitions, privatization, energy project development and transaction advisory, and energy and natural resource contracting strategies. He focuses on U.S. and cross-border oil, gas and resource projects, transactions and investments. Mr. Young also provides expert testimony and advice on damage theories and recovery strategies in energy commercial and investment disputes.

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ: CRAI), a worldwide leader in providing economic, financial, and management consulting services , today announced Randel R. Young has joined as a Senior Consultant to its Energy Practice.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Randel,” said CRA’s Energy Practice Leader Chris Russo. “His breadth of knowledge and many roles held in the energy industry will strengthen how CRA continues to address our clients’ biggest challenges.”

“We’re excited to work with Randel and have his expertise on the team during this time of growth in the energy industry,” said CRA’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Maleh.

Mr. Young is a Distinguished Research Fellow and Advisory Director at the Center for Energy Law at Tulane University in New Orleans, where he is a part-time faculty member and lectures on the structuring, development and execution of cross-border pipeline projects and other large-scale global energy projects. Mr. Young also serves on the Advisory Board of Stirling Infrastructure Partners Ltd. in London. Prior to joining CRA, at the global law firm, K&L Gates, Mr. Young served as a senior energy and natural resource transaction partner and in senior management as Global Practice Group Coordinator (Oil & Gas), Practice Area Leader (Energy, Infrastructure & Resource Practice), and Managing Partner of the firm’s Houston office. He also served as a member of K&L Gates’s global management committee and global advisory council.

Mr. Young holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center. He holds a Certificate in Advanced Arbitration Skills (Domestic and International) from the A. A. White Dispute Resolution Center in Houston. He has extensive experience in cross-border transactions in the Emerging Markets and is conversant in Spanish and Portuguese.