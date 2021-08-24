checkAd

Iteris Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for September 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  11   |   |   

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been invited to participate in the following two virtual investor conferences in September:

Colliers 2021 Institutional Conference
 Thursday, September 9 (one-on-one meetings only)

D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference
 Thursday, September 9 (fireside chat at 8:30 am PT)

Iteris president and CEO Joe Bergera, and CFO Douglas Groves will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Iteris management, please contact your representative at the firms hosting the conferences, or Iteris’ investor relations firm, MKR Investor Relations, at ITI@mkr-group.com.

To access a live webcast or replay of the fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson conference, please visit the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.iteris.com.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the global leader in smart mobility infrastructure management – the foundation for a new era of mobility. We apply cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility. Our end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Wertpapier


