AstroNova to Release Fiscal Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 14, 2021

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, will report its fiscal second-quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of the Nasdaq on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. At 9:00 a.m. ET, the Company will conduct a conference call hosted by Greg Woods, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Smith, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

To access the conference call, please dial (800) 437-2398 (U.S. and Canada) or (929) 477-0577 (International) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time and enter confirmation code 1881865. You can hear a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 14, 2021 until 12:00 p.m. ET Tuesday, September 21, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 (U.S. and Canada) or (719) 457-0820 (International). The replay passcode is 1881865.