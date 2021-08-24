checkAd

World Economic Forum Names Glocal Healthcare, an UpHealth, Inc. Company, to its Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021   

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH), a healthcare leader pioneering connected digital care communities with technology, infrastructure and services to support healthcare’s digital transformation with new models of care, announced today that Glocal Healthcare Systems, its international division focused on digital-first next generation care delivery was named as a Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responder by the World Economic Forum.

“While the pandemic continues to bear down on the world, India was hit especially hard with the prevalence of the COVID Delta variant,” said Dr. Sabahat Azim, CEO of UpHealth’s international operations. “UpHealth’s work was vital for driving significant social and environmental impact in service of India’s vulnerable and excluded communities.”

Glocal Healthcare is one of 50 social entrepreneurs and 12 multi-stakeholder initiatives on the World Economic Forum’s listing of the Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders. Nominated by the 87 members of the World Economic Forum’s COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs, these 62 leaders, including Glocal Healthcare, provide onsite support to 171 million people in four priority areas: prevention and protection; COVID-19 treatment and relief; inclusive vaccine access; and securing livelihoods.

“Addressing the needs of underserved communities is a key part of the UpHealth mission,” said Dr. Ramesh Balakrishnan, CEO of UpHealth. “COVID has pushed the healthcare systems of many nations to the brink. UpHealth’s solutions are making a difference today worldwide in shouldering the strain and creating the digitally enabled health systems of tomorrow.”

UpHealth, with its Glocal Healthcare subsidiary, provides comprehensive primary and secondary healthcare with advanced technology, platforms and infrastructure. UpHealth and its subsidiaries have been widely recognized for their social impact globally, especially their response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including receiving the UNAIDS Public Appreciation Award, the Patrick Soon-Shiong Innovation Award and being recognized as an Entrepreneur 360 company.

About UpHealth, Inc.

UpHealth is a global digital health company and delivers digital-first technology, infrastructure, and services to dramatically improve how care is delivered and managed for individuals and populations. The Company’s clients include governments, health plans, healthcare providers, and community-based organizations. UpHealth enables its clients to improve access, enhance quality, and achieve better outcomes more cost effectively with digital health solutions, interoperability tools, advanced analytics and coordinated workflows, connecting, and expanding the care continuum to create digitally enabled care communities serving patients wherever they are, whenever they need it, and in any language they speak.

