Green Brothers Earth Works and Southern Landscape Supply Join SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today that Green Brothers Earth Works and Southern Landscape Supply (together, “Green Brothers”) have joined SiteOne. Green Brothers serves the greater Atlanta market with four locations focused on the distribution of landscape supplies and hardscapes to landscape professionals.

“Green Brothers fits well with SiteOne, strengthening our landscape supplies and hardscapes presence in the Atlanta market. This addition aligns with our mission to be the best full-line distributor to landscape professionals in all major U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne Landscape Supply.

“Joining the SiteOne family of companies was an easy choice given our similar approach to serving our customers and our shared core values and culture. I’m excited about what this partnership will provide for our associates, suppliers and customers,” said Clayton Hulen, owner of Green Brothers.

“Green Brothers has a talented team with deep expertise in landscape materials and an outstanding culture built around customer service. They share our passion for providing quality products, exceptional service and superior value to our customers,” said Black. “This is our sixth acquisition in 2021 as we continue to expand the number of markets in which we provide a full range of landscape supplies and services to our customers.”

About SiteOne Landscape Supply:

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE), is the largest and only national wholesale distributor of landscape supplies in the United States and has a growing presence in Canada. Its customers are primarily residential and commercial landscape professionals who specialize in the design, installation and maintenance of lawns, gardens, golf courses and other outdoor spaces. https://www.siteone.com/

