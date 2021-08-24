The survey found working pet parents are concerned about the expenses associated with their pet’s health care should something go wrong (40 percent) and the cost to prepare their pet for this transition (34 percent). Younger workers are particularly worried about this—with 85 percent of Gen Z and 76 percent of millennial respondents, respectively, having some level of concern over these potential expenses (compared to 37 percent of baby boomers).

As millions of employees across the U.S. anticipate a potential return to in-person work, those who are pet parents—including many who participated in the more than 2 million adoptions of dogs and cats from shelters last year 2 —have some additional concerns beyond missing their favorite furry colleague. According to MetLife Pet Insurance’s new Pet Parent Pulse Survey, three in four (74 percent) working pet parents are thinking about pet care costs during this transition, while nearly all (95 percent) anticipate that a transition back to the office will cause a change in their pet’s routine, or otherwise impact their pet’s overall health.

“In one way or another, all employees will likely experience either personal or professional adjustments once they enter this next phase of work—but for those who are pet parents, these considerations don’t end with employees and their human families,” said Katie Blakeley, vice president and head of MetLife Pet Insurance. “For employees with pets, pet care and overall pet health are often top-of-mind and employers need to consider this as they reimagine the workplace experience.”

Working pet parents share pet-related anxieties about return-to-office

Employees are anticipating that when they return to in-person work, their furry loved ones may feel an impact, including disrupting their routine (26 percent), making them anxious (24 percent) or stressed (24 percent), causing them to act out (24 percent), or disrupting their eating routine (23 percent).

To combat these potential issues, 38 percent of working pet parents are planning to invest in additional support (e.g., a pet sitter, pet daycare), 29 percent are planning to adjust their work hours and one in four (23 percent) are planning to take a pay cut to work remotely and care for their pet. One in five (20 percent), meanwhile, are considering bringing their pet back to the shelter or finding it a new home entirely.