Daniel Hahn Joins National CineMedia as Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales

Hahn joins NCM from Adobe where he led sales for Ad Cloud TV, a software suite providing advertising agencies and brands the tools to develop and measure data-driven linear TV, household addressable TV, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and cross-screen investments. Before his tenure at Adobe, Daniel spent 16 years at Discovery in various leadership positions across Discovery’s portfolio of networks and digital platforms. Prior to his career in media sales management, he was a well-respected agency media buyer, with roles at both Zenith and The Media Edge.

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that Daniel Hahn is joining the company as Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales, on September 1. Hahn, who will be based in New York, will be responsible for sales strategy and revenue growth for NCM’s on-screen and integrated advertising offerings.

Hahn holds a Bachelor of Arts - Economics from Fordham University.

Mike Rosen, Chief Revenue Officer with National CineMedia (NCM), said, “As cinema audiences continue to come back at scale this summer, the timing is perfect for us to add more great sales leadership talent. Dan has extensive experience growing advertising revenue for a wide variety of screen formats. He will be instrumental in working with NCM’s national advertisers and their agencies as they once again include the big screen in their premium video mix, while extending brand awareness beyond the cinema using our integrated advertising products.”

