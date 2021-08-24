checkAd

Daniel Hahn Joins National CineMedia as Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  20   |   |   

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., today announced that Daniel Hahn is joining the company as Senior Vice President, East Coast Sales, on September 1. Hahn, who will be based in New York, will be responsible for sales strategy and revenue growth for NCM’s on-screen and integrated advertising offerings.

Hahn joins NCM from Adobe where he led sales for Ad Cloud TV, a software suite providing advertising agencies and brands the tools to develop and measure data-driven linear TV, household addressable TV, connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and cross-screen investments. Before his tenure at Adobe, Daniel spent 16 years at Discovery in various leadership positions across Discovery’s portfolio of networks and digital platforms. Prior to his career in media sales management, he was a well-respected agency media buyer, with roles at both Zenith and The Media Edge.

Hahn holds a Bachelor of Arts - Economics from Fordham University.

Mike Rosen, Chief Revenue Officer with National CineMedia (NCM), said, “As cinema audiences continue to come back at scale this summer, the timing is perfect for us to add more great sales leadership talent. Dan has extensive experience growing advertising revenue for a wide variety of screen formats. He will be instrumental in working with NCM’s national advertisers and their agencies as they once again include the big screen in their premium video mix, while extending brand awareness beyond the cinema using our integrated advertising products.”

About National CineMedia, Inc.

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., NCM unites brands with the power of movies and engages movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 51 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC. LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) owns a 48.2% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

Wertpapier


