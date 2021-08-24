Terminix Cares Week Launches Across Nation to Give Back

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX), a leading provider of essential pest, termite, and mosquito control services to residential and commercial customers, today announced the start of Terminix Cares Week 2021, the eighth of its annual community service events.

Thousands of Terminix teammates, in hundreds of local communities across the United States and Canada, are kicking off the week-long event of local volunteer and give-back activities. This year, Terminix will support 15 national and 11 local community partners and organizations, which will benefit causes such as health, hunger, mental wellness, social injustice, homelessness, and education.

“Terminix is one team united behind one purpose: to improve lives by protecting that which is most valuable — families, homes, businesses, and the environment, in the communities we serve,” said Brett Ponton, chief executive officer of Terminix. “We are a national brand that most consumers and businesses are familiar with, but our teammates have deep roots and relationships in each of these communities. Each of us understands the importance of serving others, whether a customer or neighbor. Our teammates have big hearts and generous spirits and we’re grateful for this opportunity to give back.”

Terminix Cares Week 2021 continues a virtual philanthropic program called Terminix Caring Steps, created in 2020 to encourage volunteerism and community engagement during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. For every step each employee takes during the week, which will be tracked via a mobile app, Terminix will donate money to 26 charitable organizations. This program will allow employees to give back while serving customers, working virtually, and staying socially distanced—while getting a little exercise in the process.

This year, Terminix teammates around the country will participate in Terminix Cares Week by “plogging” (picking up litter while jogging … or walking), making personal donations to charities, collecting canned goods for local food banks, or participating in a Make-A-Wish reveal. Terminix customers are also encouraged to join the event this year as technicians and sales professionals will collect canned goods from customers who wish to donate them to local food banks.

“At Terminix, we are proud to provide so many different opportunities for our teammates—and customers—to give back,” said Velvet Graham, senior director of Events, Community Relations and Culture & Inclusion at Terminix. “What started as a local day of service with just a few dozen teammates, has grown to be an international, company-wide week of volunteering. Our teammates and community partners across the globe could not be more excited for this great week!”

The entire list of partners for Terminix Cares Week 2021 includes:

American Cancer Society

American Red Cross

Asian Americans Advancing Justice

Canada Centraide

Caregiver Action Network (CAN)

Color of Change

Communities in Schools

The Education Trust

Feeding America

Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity Canada

Junior Achievement of the Mid-South

Latino Memphis

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital

Mid-South Food Bank

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

National Civil Rights Museum

Operation Gratitude

Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Regional Response Fund

The Salvation Army of Memphis & the Mid-South

SRVS – The Family Answer for Disabilities

STAND for Children

The Trevor Project

World Vision Canada

Youth Villages

To read more about Terminix’s responsibility and commitment to our neighbors, communities, and society visit corporate.terminix.com/responsibility.

About Terminix

Terminix Global Holdings (NYSE: TMX) is a leading provider of residential and commercial pest control. The company provides pest management services and protection against termites, mosquitoes, rodents, and other pests. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., with more than 11,400 teammates and 2.9 million customers in 24 countries and territories, the company visits more than 50,000 homes and businesses every day. To learn more about Terminix, visit Terminix.com or LinkedIn.com/company/terminix.

