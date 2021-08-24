Northern Star Investment Corp. II Announces Postponement of Special Meeting

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE: NSTB) ("Northern Star" or the "Company") announced today that the special meeting of its stockholders that had been tentatively scheduled for August 30, 2021 (the “special meeting”) has been postponed to a to-be-determined later date because the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, which had been initially filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 9, 2021, is still undergoing review by the Staff of the SEC (the "Staff"). Despite the Company's best efforts to have the Staff complete its review since its initial filing more than four months ago, such review has not been completed to date. Once the Staff has completed its review, a notice setting forth the exact date, time and location of the rescheduled special meeting will be mailed to stockholders of the Company.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.