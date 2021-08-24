checkAd

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Announces Postponement of Special Meeting

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE: NSTB) ("Northern Star" or the "Company") announced today that the special meeting of its stockholders that had been tentatively scheduled for August 30, 2021 (the “special meeting”) has been postponed to a to-be-determined later date because the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-4, which had been initially filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 9, 2021, is still undergoing review by the Staff of the SEC (the "Staff"). Despite the Company's best efforts to have the Staff complete its review since its initial filing more than four months ago, such review has not been completed to date. Once the Staff has completed its review, a notice setting forth the exact date, time and location of the rescheduled special meeting will be mailed to stockholders of the Company.

About Apex Fintech Solutions

Apex Fintech Solutions LLC, the “fintech for fintechs,” is the parent company of Apex Clearing Corporation, a custody and clearing platform that’s powering innovation and the future of digital wealth management, and Apex Pro, a trusted clearing partner to broker-dealers, ATS’s, routing firms, professional trading firms, hedge funds, institutions and emerging managers. We offer cryptocurrency trading and custody services through Apex Crypto LLC, which is expected to become a wholly owned subsidiary of Apex Fintech Solutions pending receipt of required regulatory approvals. Collectively, our suite of solutions creates an environment where companies with the biggest ideas in fintech are empowered to change the world. If you’ve got the guts to dream, we’ve got the guts to help you realize those dreams.

For more information, visit the Apex Fintech Solutions website: https://www.apexfinetechsolutions.com

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The management team and Board of Directors are composed of veteran consumer, media, technology, retail and finance industry executives and founders, including Joanna Coles, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer, and Jonathan Ledecky, President and Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Coles is a creative media and technology executive who in her previous roles as editor of two leading magazines and Chief Content Officer of Hearst Magazines developed an extensive network of relationships at the intersection of technology, fashion and beauty. Ms. Coles currently serves as a special advisor to Cornell Capital, a $7 billion private investment firm, and is on the board at Snap Inc., Sonos, Density Software, and on the global advisory board of global payments company Klarna. Mr. Ledecky is a seasoned businessman with over 35 years of investment and operational experience. He has executed hundreds of acquisitions across multiple industries and raised over $20 billion in debt and equity. He is also co-owner of the National Hockey League’s New York Islanders franchise. For additional information, please visit https://northernstaric2.com.

