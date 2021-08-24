checkAd

Flora Growth Closes Investment in Hoshi, Provides Clear Expected Pathway To European Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.08.2021   

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, today announced it has closed the previously announced2M (two-million Euros) investment in Hoshi International Inc. (“Hoshi”) while also increasing its fully-diluted ownership in Hoshi through a securities swap.

Further, Flora Growth and Hoshi have agreed to strengthen the terms underwhich Flora Growth is investing in Hoshi pursuant to a binding memorandum of agreement, including the following terms:

  • Flora is entitled to nominate one Director to Hoshi’s Board of Directors, namely Luis Merchan, Flora Growth’s President and CEO
  • Flora will be Hoshi’s preferred supplier of genetic material and finished cannabis derivative products at its cultivation and processing facility in Portugal, subject to the parties entering into a definitive agreement by October 1, 2021
  • Flora will hold a right of first refusal to supply any cannabis oil or derivative products acquired by Hoshi or any of its affiliates at its processing facility in Malta, subject to the parties entering into a definitive agreement by October 1, 2021
  • Hoshi will use commercially reasonable efforts to grant Flora access to its European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (“EU-GMP”) auditors for the purposes of assisting Flora to obtain EU-GMP certification at its Cosechemos cultivation and extraction facility in Colombia

“The Hoshi team has developed a strong presence in Europe, and our high-quality, low-cost, medical-grade cannabis products and well-known global brands give both our companies a competitive advantage in one of the fastest growing cannabis markets in the world. We are excited to increase our alignment with the Hoshi management team and believe the partnership will be much greater in scope than only using their Portugal and Malta facilities as a European importation gateway for our Colombian cannabis flower and derivatives,” said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora. “Regulatory barriers and the technical requirements necessary to successfully navigate the European cannabis market should not be underestimated. We feel extremely pleased with the experience and expertise that the Hoshi team brings in order for us to quickly get our products to market. With the recent rule changes in Colombia allowing the export of THC and CBD flower, we are looking forward to bringing our premium Colombian flower and derivative products to established markets where there is already significant demand, growth, and the opportunity to generate recurring high-margin sales.”

