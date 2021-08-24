checkAd

ElectraMeccanica Appoints Dave Shemmans, Highly Respected Leader in Global Automotive Sector, to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) (“ElectraMeccanica” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of electric vehicles, today announced the appointment of Dave Shemmans, a U.K.-based sustainability and transportation industry leader, to its Board of Directors as an independent director, effective Monday, August 23, 2021. Shemmans has served as the CEO of Ricardo PLC (LSE: RCDO) for the past 16 years, where he transitioned the company from a limited automotive engineering business to a multi-sector, global engineering and environmental consultancy. The Times of London recently referred to Dave Shemmans as one of the longest serving and best regarded leaders in the U.K. automotive sector.

Dave Shemmans brings to ElectraMeccanica a broad range of experience in the transportation industry with direct involvement developing global businesses around innovation and technologies, primarily focused on electrification and decarbonization. Shemmans previously co-founded Wavedriver, an electric vehicle powertrain company, which he led through two funding rounds from patented concept to production, delivering electric and hybrid vehicle demonstrators into Brazil, Australia, Italy, and the UK. In addition to current responsibilities as CEO at Ricardo PLC, Shemmans is a non-executive Director for Sutton and East Surrey Water, a major U.K.-regulated water utility company serving customers in parts of Surrey, Kent, and South London.

Shemmans holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Manchester Institute for Science and Technology and an Executive Certification from Harvard Business School.

“We believe Dave’s direct experience leading electrified automotive product development and his demonstrated ability to scale new technologies into global markets will make him instrumental in our future product evolution,” said ElectraMeccanica President and CEO Paul Rivera. “In addition, his entrepreneurial background, augmented by his sixteen-year tenure at the helm of a U.K.-based, publicly-traded company, delivers a solid foundation for him to help us execute against our worldwide growth strategy as well as provide guidance on corporate governance.”

