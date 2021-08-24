checkAd

VERB Engages Truist Securities to Advance its Acquisition Strategy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream eCommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that it has engaged Truist Securities, Inc. to advise the Company in connection with the execution of its growth through acquisition strategy.

“As I mentioned on our August 16, 2021 earnings call, our growth plans and initiatives are multi-faceted and include the ongoing evaluation of several potentially accretive acquisition opportunities that can accelerate VERB’s revenue growth and value creation,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “We have engaged Truist Securities in connection with one of those opportunities. Truist Securities has a deep bench of professionals with proven industry knowledge, and we are confident we will receive the best strategic and transactional advice as we continue to execute this facet of our growth plans to create value for our shareholders.”

About VERB
Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

