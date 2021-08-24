180 Life Sciences Corp. Announces Closing of $15.0 Million Private Placement

checkAd

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) (“180 Life Sciences” or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain, today announced the closing of its previously announced private placement of 2,500,000 shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 2,500,000 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $6.00 per share and accompanying warrant. The warrants are exercisable immediately at an exercise price of $7.50 per share and will expire five years from the date of issuance. Gross proceeds were approximately $15.0 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The Company currently intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, working capital, and for the research and development of the Company’s programs that are not funded by grants.

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the transaction.

The shares of common stock and warrants described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. Pursuant to a registration rights agreement with the investors, the Company has agreed to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the shares of common stock and the shares issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About 180 Life Sciences Corp.

180 Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. 180 Life Sciences is leading the research into solving one of the world’s biggest drivers of disease – inflammation. The Company is driving groundbreaking studies into clinical programs, which are seeking to develop novel drugs addressing separate areas of inflammation for which there are no effective therapies. The Company’s primary platform is a novel program to treat fibrosis using anti-TNF (tumor necrosis factor).

