Avant Brands Joins NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis ETF
Kelowna, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products,
announces that it has been added to the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ: POTX), which is listed on the NASDAQ exchange.
“Our recent efforts to expand our investor base by rebranding with concurrent dual graduations to the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX have resulted in Avant gaining institutional exposure,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. “Our inclusion in the Global X Cannabis ETF will provide us with the opportunity to continue expanding our exposure to investors and institutions across North America and globally.”
The Global X Cannabis ETF seeks to invest in companies across the cannabis industry. This includes companies involved in the legal production, growth and distribution of cannabis and industrial hemp, as well as those involved in providing financial services to the cannabis industry, pharmaceutical applications of cannabis, cannabidiol (i.e., CBD), or other related uses including but not limited to extracts, derivatives, or synthetic versions.
Global X Cannabis ETF joins the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (TSX: HMMJ) to include Avant Brands as a portfolio holding in their ETF.
About Avant Brands
Avant is an innovative, market-leading cannabis brand house. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.
Avant’s recreational consumer brands includes BLK MKT, Tenzo, Cognōscente and Treehugger, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Yukon. The Company’s medical cannabis brand, GreenTec, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.
Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: AVNT), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AVTBF) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA: 1BUP). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the impacts of the Company’s inclusion in the Global X Cannabis ETF; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Examples include statements that the Company will operate in a fiscally disciplined manner; build long-term shareholder value; reduce operational expenses; or increase its revenue and gross margins.
