Avant Brands Joins NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis ETF

Kelowna, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avant Brands Inc (TSX: AVNT) (OTCQX: AVTBF) (FRA: 1BUP) (“Avant”), a leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, announces that it has been added to the Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ: POTX), which is listed on the NASDAQ exchange.



“Our recent efforts to expand our investor base by rebranding with concurrent dual graduations to the Toronto Stock Exchange and OTCQX have resulted in Avant gaining institutional exposure,” said Norton Singhavon, Founder and CEO of Avant Brands. “Our inclusion in the Global X Cannabis ETF will provide us with the opportunity to continue expanding our exposure to investors and institutions across North America and globally.”



