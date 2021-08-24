checkAd

Five Top Global Manufacturers Build Growth with Hawksearch by Bridgeline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  25   |   |   

WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that five industry-leading manufacturing companies have selected Bridgeline's Hawksearch software to drive traffic and increase conversions on their eCommerce sites.

The five manufacturing powerhouses have signed contracts collectively valued at approximately $300,000 to deploy Hawksearch software and services across their B2B eCommerce sites around the globe. Hawksearch's Search Information Manager is ideal for manufacturers as it quickly translates units of measure and identifies part numbers with ease. The advanced capabilities of Hawksearch are perfect to find, aggregate and respond to the request from multiple data sources in milliseconds.

"We're excited to connect our new partners in manufacturing with new revenue growth opportunities by increasing conversion with Bridgeline's Hawksearch," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline.

The manufacturers will leverage Hawksearch's federated search to help customers find and purchase products matching their specifications. The site search's Artificial Intelligence algorithm is ideal for highly technical search queries in languages around the world.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rates, and average order values. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:
Danielle Erwin
VP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Five Top Global Manufacturers Build Growth with Hawksearch by Bridgeline WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced today that five industry-leading manufacturing companies have selected Bridgeline's Hawksearch …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board