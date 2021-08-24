checkAd

Red Moon Resources Inc. Announces Name Change to Atlas Salt Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  22   |   |   

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Moon Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Moon” - TSXV: RMK) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Atlas Salt Inc.  

The Company’s common shares will commence trading under the new stock symbol “SALT” on September 1, 2021. The Company’s new CUSIP number is 04943J100 and its new ISIN number is CA04943J1003.

The Company also announces that it has changed its corporate jurisdiction from Alberta to British Columbia. The change in corporate jurisdiction was approved by shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting held on July 30, 2021.

Atlas Salt: “Bringing The Power of SALT To Investors”

Mr. Patrick Laracy, Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We are thrilled to begin an exciting new chapter in the history of our company. The name change to Atlas Salt, effective September 1, is a powerful reflection of our core business anchored by the Great Atlantic Salt Project in western Newfoundland, rapidly progressing through the Feasibility Stage. This strategic move is also a precursor to our planned spinout of the Fischell’s Brook Salt Dome for potential renewable energy storage (refer to May 13, 2021, news release).

Mr. Laracy added, “Great Atlantic is a very advantaged asset and is well positioned to become a potential disrupter in the robust eastern North America road salt market. We start trading under the new ticker symbol “SALT” Wednesday, September 1, when our new web site will also be unveiled. In the meantime, we are pleased to direct investors to a temporary landing page at AtlasSalt.ca to view the new logo and some video material. The RedMoonResources.com website will remain active through August 31, 2021.”

About Red Moon Resources Inc.

Red Moon Resources is an emerging commodities leader in Atlantic Canada, focused on Newfoundland and Labrador, with 100-per-cent working interest ownership of the Great Atlantic salt deposit in addition to a producing gypsum mine, an early-stage nepheline discovery, and strategic ground covering the Fischell’s Brook salt dome and adjacent claims.

For information, please contact:

Patrick J. Laracy, CEO
(709) 754-3186
laracy@redmoonresources.com 
RedMoonResources.com 

MarketSmart Communications Inc.
Adrian Sydenham
Toll-free: 1-877-261-4466
Email: info@marketsmart.ca 

PRmediaNow, Inc.
Scott Ledingham
613-806-7135
scott@prmedianow.com 

Not for release in the United States or to U.S. newswire services

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ from the Company’s expectations. Certain risk factors beyond the Company’s control may affect the actual results achieved. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red Moon Resources Inc. Announces Name Change to Atlas Salt Inc. ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Red Moon Resources Inc. (the “Company” or “Red Moon” - TSXV: RMK) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Atlas Salt Inc.   The Company’s common shares …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board