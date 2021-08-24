Sky440 Gives Corporate Update and Completes Nevada Secretary of State Filing

Sky440 is currently pursuing product development plans to launch new products during the fourth quarter of 2021 for the purpose of generating revenue into the company. The company is looking at acquisitions in the real estate, technology, and cryptocurrency vertical(s) and related technologies.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sky440, Inc. (OTC: SKYF) announced today an update on the direction and structure moving forward for Sky440. The company has updated its filing with the Nevada Secretary of State and is active, and looks to get current with OTC Markets.

We are looking to have the company structure launched in Q4 2021 in order to push the company to a solid organization and with clear direction on Sky440’s revenue generating goals.

Additional information about Sky440 will be available soon on the Sky440 website at https://sky440inc.com/ and updates will be posted regularly on Twitter at https://twitter.com/skyfinc

About Sky440, Inc.

Sky440, Inc. (OTC: SKYF) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions in the real estate, technology, and cryptocurrency vertical(s) and related technologies. Sky440's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

Contact:

Sky440, Inc.

info@sky440inc.com