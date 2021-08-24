checkAd

AFC Gamma Provides DMA Holdings With $19.75 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Fund Its Massachusetts Expansion

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:30  |  37   |   |   

Represents AFC Gamma’s First Transaction in Massachusetts’ Growing Medical and Adult Use Cannabis Market

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced it has provided a credit facility of $19.75 million to DMA Holdings MA, LLC (“DMA”), a single-state Massachusetts operator. The credit facility is designed to provide DMA with the capital necessary to purchase and expand its Tier 6 cultivation license, as well as complete the buildout of its processing facility and dispensary in Dudley, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to support DMA as it enters the Massachusetts market, where cannabis for both medicinal and recreational use has been legal since 2016,” said Leonard M. Tannenbaum, AFC’s Chief Executive Officer. “With a track record of operating success in Colorado, the DMA team has both the operational and financial expertise to thrive in a competitive market.”

Joe Villatico, CEO, Rhett Jordan, COO and David Lahar, CFO of DMA, added, “With AFC Gamma’s continued support and partnership, and our industry-leading experience, we believe DMA is ideally positioned to buildout our presence and realize the significant opportunities that exist in Massachusetts. AFC Gamma’s investment expertise, professionalism and ability to bring quality execution to the cannabis space is unparalleled, and we look forward to continuing to work with AFC Gamma in achieving our growth objectives well into the future.”

AFC will hold the entire $19.75 million credit facility, which consists of a first-lien term loan. The loan is secured by first-lien mortgages on DMA’s wholly owned real estate properties in Massachusetts and other commercial-security interests. AFC Management, LLC served as Lead Arranger and Administrative Agent for the transaction.

Peter Cabrera of B6 Real Estate Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of DMA.

Massachusetts Cannabis Snapshot
Massachusetts legalized the use of medical cannabis in 2012, with sales launching in 2015. Adult use cannabis was legalized in 2016, with sales commencing in 2018. Actual adult-use sales through August 12, 2021 have totaled $755 million, which already exceeds 2020 adult-use sales of $696 million. For 2021, total adult-use sales are expected to grow to $1.4 billion and reach as much as $2.6 billion by 2025.1

Seite 1 von 3
Blei jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AFC Gamma Provides DMA Holdings With $19.75 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility to Fund Its Massachusetts Expansion Represents AFC Gamma’s First Transaction in Massachusetts’ Growing Medical and Adult Use Cannabis MarketWEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC”) today announced it has provided a credit facility …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:30 UhrST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) UPSIZES BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO $5.5 MILLION
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
13:32 UhrHCW Biologics Showcases Scientific Paper in Molecular Therapy Highlighting Potential of HCW9218 as Novel, Bifunctional Cancer Immunotherapeutic
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Nachhaltigkeitsfokus steigert Wert der australischen BAM-Anlage
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12:00 UhrDGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Sustainability Focus Drives Value for Australian BAM Facility
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:06 UhrExcelra bringt eine überarbeitete Version von GOSTAR, seiner Anwendung für Struktur-Wirkungs-Beziehungen, mit einer Reihe innovativer neuer Funktionen auf den Markt, um den Zyklus der Arzneimittelentdeckung zu beschleunigen
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
01:15 UhrMonmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Acreage Names Bryan Murray as Executive Vice President of Government Relations
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Construction Glass Sales are increasing at 7% CAGR amid Rising Focus on Sustainable Living: Fact.MR
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
23.08.21Share buy-back Program of DKK 250 million to be initiated
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Grom Social's Top Draw Animation Founder Wayne Dearing Names Former Nickelodeon Exec Russell Hicks as Successor to Lead Animation Studio
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten