C-Bond Systems Anticipates Revenue Growth of More than 80% for Second Half of 2021 and Provides Revenue Guidance

Company expects 3Q and 4Q growth to be more than 80% over same period last year and over 340% from the first half of 2021

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced revenue guidance for the second half of 2021 in excess of $1 million, which reflects growth of more than 80% over same period last year and over 340% from the first half of 2021. As previously announced, the company has received several large purchase orders and has started installations for many of these.



Revenue growth for the second half of 2021 is expected to be generated from growth of the Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions division as well as sales from the Company’s Transportation Solutions Group, consisting primarily of C-Bond nanoShield, the Company’s patented windshield strengthener, and its MB-10 disinfectant product.