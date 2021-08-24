checkAd

Healthy Extracts Introduces Revolutionary On-the-Go Gel Packs of Clinically Proven Heart, Brain and Immune Health Formulations Using Patented Gel Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:31  |  47   |   |   

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) has signed an exclusive U.S. and Canada licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq Pty Ltd, a global leader in ingestible gel technology, to develop and manufacture an advanced oral delivery system for its plant-based, clinically proven, heart, immune and brain health formulations.

Healthy Extracts has secured the exclusive rights to use Gelteq’s patented gelification process in the U.S. and Canada to create and sell natural ingestible gels that contain Citrus Bergamot or Healthy Extracts’ Ultimate Brain Nutrients ingredients. Among the many benefits, the new gel pack format will make Healthy Extracts products easier and more convenient to consume.

Citrus Bergamot has been traditionally taken in tablet form which has several drawbacks. Tablets require a liquid to facilitate swallowing or prevent choking (which still may occur), and proper digestion and absorption can sometimes be challenging. The liquid extract form of Bergamot is less preferred due to its unpleasant taste.

The proprietary ingredients used in the Ultimate Brain Nutrients product line are typically available in powder form that require mixing with a liquid in a separate container, which can be messy and inconvenient for today’s on-the-go lifestyles. However, a single-serving, bio-degradable Healthy Extracts gel pack containing these health-promoting formulations can be easily consumed anytime, anywhere—no liquid or mixing required.

Gelteq’s revolutionary oral delivery technology is superior to pills, tablets, powders and other delivery methods in terms of greater bioavailability, targeted release times and pleasant taste, while also reducing the risk of choking.

“Healthy Extracts has introduced industry game changers with its clinically proven formulas for improving heart, brain and immune health,” noted Gelteq CEO, Nathan Givoni. “Our gel technology is taking these amazing products a major step further by making them easier to consume, especially for those with active lifestyles or who simply want the performance benefits of a Gelteq gel. It is a perfect example of how our technology can take an existing product and extend and improve its application through gelification.”

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthy Extracts Introduces Revolutionary On-the-Go Gel Packs of Clinically Proven Heart, Brain and Immune Health Formulations Using Patented Gel Technology LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) has signed an exclusive U.S. and Canada licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq Pty Ltd, a global leader in ingestible gel technology, to develop and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board