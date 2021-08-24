Healthy Extracts Introduces Revolutionary On-the-Go Gel Packs of Clinically Proven Heart, Brain and Immune Health Formulations Using Patented Gel Technology

Healthy Extracts has secured the exclusive rights to use Gelteq’s patented gelification process in the U.S. and Canada to create and sell natural ingestible gels that contain Citrus Bergamot or Healthy Extracts’ Ultimate Brain Nutrients ingredients. Among the many benefits, the new gel pack format will make Healthy Extracts products easier and more convenient to consume.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX) has signed an exclusive U.S. and Canada licensing and manufacturing agreement with Gelteq Pty Ltd , a global leader in ingestible gel technology, to develop and manufacture an advanced oral delivery system for its plant-based, clinically proven , heart, immune and brain health formulations.

Citrus Bergamot has been traditionally taken in tablet form which has several drawbacks. Tablets require a liquid to facilitate swallowing or prevent choking (which still may occur), and proper digestion and absorption can sometimes be challenging. The liquid extract form of Bergamot is less preferred due to its unpleasant taste.

The proprietary ingredients used in the Ultimate Brain Nutrients product line are typically available in powder form that require mixing with a liquid in a separate container, which can be messy and inconvenient for today’s on-the-go lifestyles. However, a single-serving, bio-degradable Healthy Extracts gel pack containing these health-promoting formulations can be easily consumed anytime, anywhere—no liquid or mixing required.

Gelteq’s revolutionary oral delivery technology is superior to pills, tablets, powders and other delivery methods in terms of greater bioavailability, targeted release times and pleasant taste, while also reducing the risk of choking.

“Healthy Extracts has introduced industry game changers with its clinically proven formulas for improving heart, brain and immune health,” noted Gelteq CEO, Nathan Givoni. “Our gel technology is taking these amazing products a major step further by making them easier to consume, especially for those with active lifestyles or who simply want the performance benefits of a Gelteq gel. It is a perfect example of how our technology can take an existing product and extend and improve its application through gelification.”