WisdomTree Announces Change to ETF Family

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (NASDAQ: WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, today announced plans to close and liquidate the WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (SFHY).

SFHY will no longer accept creation orders after Friday, September 24, 2021. The final day of trading on SFHY’s exchange will also be Friday, September 24, 2021. Shareholders who do not sell their shares of SFHY by this date will have their shares automatically redeemed for cash based on SFHY’s net asset value (NAV), which is expected to be provided to shareholders through their brokers or other financial intermediaries on or around Monday, October 4, 2021, following the last day of operations, which is expected to be Friday, October 1, 2021.

Additional information can be found in the WisdomTree Fund Changes: FAQ document here.

Fund Closure/Liquidation:

Fund Name Ticker Exchange
WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund SFHY CBOE


About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $74.2 billion in assets under management globally. For more information, please visit www.wisdomtree.com or follow us on Twitter @WisdomTreeETFs.

WisdomTree is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds carefully before investing. A prospectus, containing this and other information is available by calling 1-866-909-WISE. Investors should read the prospectus carefully before investing.

There are risks involved with investing, including possible loss of principal.  Foreign investing involves currency, political and economic risk.  Funds focusing on a single country and/or sector may experience greater price volatility.  Investments in emerging markets, currency, fixed income and alternative investments include additional risks.  Due to the investment strategy of certain Funds they may make higher capital gain distributions than other ETFs. Please see prospectus for discussion of risks.

WisdomTree Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, in the U.S. only.

WTPR-20210817-0135

Contact Information
Media Relations:
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
jzaloom@wisdomtree.com / wisdomtree@fullyvested.com





