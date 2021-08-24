checkAd

Sprout AI Inc. Announces Jon Olsen as Interim CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sprout AI Inc. (CSE: SPRT) (“Sprout AI” or the “Company”), a leading vertical farming technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Olsen as interim chief financial officer of the Company.

Olsen brings over 16 years of financial leadership experience across a wide variety of industries, including technology and professional services in the public and private sectors.  Prior to joining Sprout AI Inc., his previous experience has included roles such as finance analyst for General Electric (GE) and Raytheon, finance manager for GE Oil & Gas, and corporate controller for Victory Rig Equipment and Volker Stevin. Olsen’s combined education and work experience provide expertise in finance, taxation, business strategy, auditing, management and business leadership. He is a CFA, CPA and CGA, with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Calgary and a certified general accountant designation in Alberta, Canada.

Chris Bolton, CEO of Sprout AI and a former member of GE, commented, “We welcome that Jon worked for General Electric, a company that wrote the axiom ‘Management is all about managing in the short term while developing the plans for the long term.’ Jon’s rigor in financial record keeping, attention to detail and accurate financial modeling are perfectly timed to help showcase Sprout AI to our bankers, auditors and the financial community during this period of rapid growth and expansion.”

About Sprout AI

Sprout AI is a vertical farming technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling sustainable and scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for indoor vertical farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions, resulting in consistent and repeatable crops with shorter cultivation cycles independent of geographic climates.

The self-contained multilevel rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.

For more information about Sprout AI, please visit http://sproutai.solutions

Chief Executive Officer
Chris Bolton
Sprout AI Inc.
Phone: +011 (507) 6384-8734
E-mail: mainweb@sproutai.solutions

Investor Relations Contact
Colleen McKay
Tel: + 1 (289) 231-9026
E-mail: cmckay@sproutai.solutions

