Save Foods Appoints Dror Eigerman To Its Advisory Board

Exports Expert Will Provide Guidance On New Business Development

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save Foods (Nasdaq: SVFD) (“Save Foods” or the “Company”), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, today announced that it has appointed Dror Eigerman to its Advisory Board.

Mr. Eigerman is the Chief Executive Officer of Galilee Export, (http://galilee-export.com/) Israel’s second largest exporter of fruits and vegetables. Coordinating the resources of more than 70 farms under four different organizations, Mr. Eigerman oversees the growing and shipping of over 75,000 tons of produce to buyers around the world, accounting for more $180 million annually. Prior to joining Galilee, Eigerman was the Export Manager at Mehadrin Tnuport Export, where he managed the sales, production, logistics and marketing of a packing house valued at $100 million. Mr. Eigerman earned his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and his MBA from Tel Aviv University.

Save Foods Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer, David Palach, commented on the appointment, “I am so pleased that Dror has agreed to join our Advisory Board. His experience in the field and throughout the sales process has made him keenly aware how critical shelf life is as well as the burden related to complying with the increasingly stringent standards for selling produce in the EU and other regulated markets; the issues our customers face every day.”

Palach went on, “Dror’s knowledge will be invaluable in helping us effectively communicate the ability of Save Foods treatments to resolve those issues. What’s more, his reputation and influence within the industry will open doors to some of the most powerful operators around the world.”

Mr. Eigerman added, “Worldwide demand for fresh produce is stronger than ever but getting it into the hands of consumers requires a delicate balance of maximizing yield and shelf life while minimizing the use of harmful chemicals. Produce that is infected or rotting before it lands on the shelf not only results in economic losses for the packing house, the exporter or to the retailer, it can destroy business relationships.

“Save Foods has developed the most effective produce treatment products I’ve seen; I don’t know another product that increases yield and extends shelf life to the same degree, using only safe, FDA GRAS ingredients. I believe we have a real opportunity to establish Save Foods as the preferred solution for produce suppliers, and I look forward working with David and the team to achieve that goal,” Eigerman concluded.

