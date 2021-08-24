Global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Size Is Forecasted To Grow To $1.148 Billion By 2026

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, approximately 1.2 million new liver cancer cases have been reporting around the world. The increasing intense research and development activities opposing dangerous diseases have developed in the launch of new drugs, rising FDA approvals for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma accounting for 90% of liver cancer. Factors such as alcohol consumption, smoking, and increasing urbanization are reasons that lead to liver cancer. The rising support from governments and investments made by the international healthcare organizations positively reflect the global liver cancer therapeutics market. A wide range of treatment options available for liver cancer may uplift the demand levels in the near future. Liver cancer signifies the fifth most generally arising cancer and the third foremost reason for deaths associated with cancer globally. Hence, the liver cancer diagnosis and medication market are projected to become an active ground for competition in the coming few years. Several new-targeted therapies are predicted to arrive in the Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market shortly. A report from Market Data Forecast said that the global Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market size is forecasted to grow USD 1148 million by 2026 from USD 743 million in 2021, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Active biotech and pharma companies in the markets this week include: Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO), ABVC Biopharma, Inc., (NASDAQ: ABVC), Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL), CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI), Sesen Bio (NASDAQ: SESN).

The Market Data Forecast report said: "Directed cancer therapies practice medication to avoid the growth of cancer cells by intruding certain molecules, known as molecular targets, thus preventing the movement and development of cancer cells. The treatment procedures mainly focus on the cellular and molecular variations, affecting precisely cancer cells. the secondary type had dominated the market in 2019 and is estimated to continue the dominating trend during the forecast period. Secondary liver cancer is also known as metastatic liver cancer… Based on therapeutics, the Hepatocellular Carcinoma segment is the largest therapeutics type due to its high prevalence of liver cancer. According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), there are nearly six new cases of HCC per every 100,000 people in the general population of the U.S. In addition, the high occurrence of cancer and high unemployed medical needs drives the market growth during the analysis period."