Omnia Wellness Expands its BodyStop Wellness Locations with LA Fitness

Company’s Game-Changing Endo-Kinetic Treatment Approach Meets Growing Demand for the Wellness Experience

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing advanced technologies, announced today that it is opening a BodyStop center in a Signature LA Fitness location located in Irvine, CA. This new center is an expansion of the Company’s license agreement with LA Fitness, one of the largest fitness chains in the nation.



The center offers the Company’s proprietary and patented Solajet Dry Hydrotherapy experience along with individual privacy suites in the convenience of the fitness center. Services are custom tailored to meet its customers’ needs through a unique software feature that tracks usage, settings, and frequency of its members. The analytics help users assess their concerns and empowers them with data so that they can be more proactive with their wellness schedule. LA Fitness locations will also be selling membership subscriptions to the BodyStop Recovery Centers as part of their expanding product suite of services independent of having a gym membership, and customers that use the BodyStop treatments will not have to be a member of LA Fitness.

“Having seen the explosive growth for wellness options, we’re pleased to expand our offerings through LA Fitness, one of the largest fitness chains in the US allowing us to introduce our game-changing Endo-Kinetic treatment approach to a broader scope of customers,” said Steve Howe, Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman. “We look forward to building upon our strong relationship with this premiere fitness chain to meet the evolving preferences of their diverse membership base. Our continued growth demonstrates the robust demand for wellness experiences and how our unique patented and proprietary hands-free multi-modal treatments serve customers in all circumstances and situations.”

LA Fitness is a premiere fitness gym chain, operated by Fitness International, LLC, with over 700 clubs across America and Canada. According to the Club Industry 2020 Top Health Clubs, LA Fitness ranked number one in size with over $2 billion in annual revenues. The chain was formed in 1983 and over the past thirty years has successfully acquired well-known fitness clubs like Bally Total Fitness and Lifestyle Family Fitness. The company continues to seek innovative ways to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of its membership base.