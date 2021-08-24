checkAd

Omnia Wellness Expands its BodyStop Wellness Locations with LA Fitness

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:45  |  28   |   |   

Company’s Game-Changing Endo-Kinetic Treatment Approach Meets Growing Demand for the Wellness Experience

DENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the Company) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing advanced technologies, announced today that it is opening a BodyStop center in a Signature LA Fitness location located in Irvine, CA. This new center is an expansion of the Company’s license agreement with LA Fitness, one of the largest fitness chains in the nation.

The center offers the Company’s proprietary and patented Solajet Dry Hydrotherapy experience along with individual privacy suites in the convenience of the fitness center. Services are custom tailored to meet its customers’ needs through a unique software feature that tracks usage, settings, and frequency of its members. The analytics help users assess their concerns and empowers them with data so that they can be more proactive with their wellness schedule. LA Fitness locations will also be selling membership subscriptions to the BodyStop Recovery Centers as part of their expanding product suite of services independent of having a gym membership, and customers that use the BodyStop treatments will not have to be a member of LA Fitness.

“Having seen the explosive growth for wellness options, we’re pleased to expand our offerings through LA Fitness, one of the largest fitness chains in the US allowing us to introduce our game-changing Endo-Kinetic treatment approach to a broader scope of customers,” said Steve Howe, Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman. “We look forward to building upon our strong relationship with this premiere fitness chain to meet the evolving preferences of their diverse membership base. Our continued growth demonstrates the robust demand for wellness experiences and how our unique patented and proprietary hands-free multi-modal treatments serve customers in all circumstances and situations.”

LA Fitness is a premiere fitness gym chain, operated by Fitness International, LLC, with over 700 clubs across America and Canada. According to the Club Industry 2020 Top Health Clubs, LA Fitness ranked number one in size with over $2 billion in annual revenues. The chain was formed in 1983 and over the past thirty years has successfully acquired well-known fitness clubs like Bally Total Fitness and Lifestyle Family Fitness. The company continues to seek innovative ways to enhance the physical and emotional well-being of its membership base.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omnia Wellness Expands its BodyStop Wellness Locations with LA Fitness Company’s Game-Changing Endo-Kinetic Treatment Approach Meets Growing Demand for the Wellness ExperienceDENVER, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company commercializing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board