checkAd

CurrencyWorks Responds to NFT Boom with Additional Investment in its Zer00 Low Carbon Crypto Mining Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 14:45  |  31   |   |   

Los Angeles CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it is investing an additional $850,000 in its revolutionary Zer00 crypto mining platform in the form of a services and loan agreement with Fogdog Energy Solutions inc. (“Fogdog”)

As of July 2021, it was being widely reported in the media that the blockchain based NFT market was now worth approximately $2.5 billion USD worldwide, up from sales of just $13.7 million recorded in the first half of 2020. (July 6, 2021 Reuters)

In response to the inquiries and demand for its NFT sales and trading platforms, CurrencyWorks announced partnerships with Barrett-Jackson for the development of the Motoclub.io, the premier NFT and digital collectible site for car enthusiasts and the development of the VUELE, a global NFT feature-length distribution platform in partnership with Enderby Entertainment.

As part of the CurrencyWorks blockchain platform, it’s Zer00 crypto mining solution has been designed as an answer to the increasing demand for blockchain based innovations and the importance of reducing the environmental impact required in building environmentally sustainable blockchain technologies and solutions.

Zer00 is a fully scalable system that will use the thermal treatment (non-burning) of Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (IMSW) to generate the energy needed to power cryptocurrency mining operations in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way, which will also benefit communities by reducing the demand for landfill to manage the disposal off IMSW.

“CurrencyWorks is committed to providing leading-edge waste management solutions to help provide a creative solution to enable the reduction of the environmental impact within the blockchain space. Creating environmentally responsible energy from IMSW, is just the beginning of helping ensure a low carbon footprint and a zero-energy cost Crypto mining solution.” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

You can learn more about CurrencyWorks’ Zero-Cost Energy Crypto Mining Solution here:http://www.currencyworks.io/zer00

The Company will be providing its technology development partner an advance of $850,000 (the “Loan”) to Fogdog pursuant to a loan agreement with Fogdog dated August 20, 2021. Provided that the Company is using such power to develop and operate cryptocurrency mining operations, Fogdog will provide the Company with free of charge access to the electricity power generated from any clean electricity power generation thermal units built and operated by Fogdog in Canada or the United States.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CurrencyWorks Responds to NFT Boom with Additional Investment in its Zer00 Low Carbon Crypto Mining Platform Los Angeles CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it is investing an additional $850,000 in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board