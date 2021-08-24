CurrencyWorks Responds to NFT Boom with Additional Investment in its Zer00 Low Carbon Crypto Mining Platform

As of July 2021, it was being widely reported in the media that the blockchain based NFT market was now worth approximately $2.5 billion USD worldwide, up from sales of just $13.7 million recorded in the first half of 2020. ( July 6, 2021 Reuters )

Los Angeles CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, is pleased to announce that it is investing an additional $850,000 in its revolutionary Zer00 crypto mining platform in the form of a services and loan agreement with Fogdog Energy Solutions inc. (“Fogdog”)

In response to the inquiries and demand for its NFT sales and trading platforms, CurrencyWorks announced partnerships with Barrett-Jackson for the development of the Motoclub.io, the premier NFT and digital collectible site for car enthusiasts and the development of the VUELE, a global NFT feature-length distribution platform in partnership with Enderby Entertainment.

As part of the CurrencyWorks blockchain platform, it’s Zer00 crypto mining solution has been designed as an answer to the increasing demand for blockchain based innovations and the importance of reducing the environmental impact required in building environmentally sustainable blockchain technologies and solutions.

Zer00 is a fully scalable system that will use the thermal treatment (non-burning) of Industrial and Municipal Solid Waste (IMSW) to generate the energy needed to power cryptocurrency mining operations in an environmentally friendly and sustainable way, which will also benefit communities by reducing the demand for landfill to manage the disposal off IMSW.

“CurrencyWorks is committed to providing leading-edge waste management solutions to help provide a creative solution to enable the reduction of the environmental impact within the blockchain space. Creating environmentally responsible energy from IMSW, is just the beginning of helping ensure a low carbon footprint and a zero-energy cost Crypto mining solution.” said Cameron Chell, CurrencyWorks Executive Chairman.

You can learn more about CurrencyWorks’ Zero-Cost Energy Crypto Mining Solution here:http://www.currencyworks.io/zer00

The Company will be providing its technology development partner an advance of $850,000 (the “Loan”) to Fogdog pursuant to a loan agreement with Fogdog dated August 20, 2021. Provided that the Company is using such power to develop and operate cryptocurrency mining operations, Fogdog will provide the Company with free of charge access to the electricity power generated from any clean electricity power generation thermal units built and operated by Fogdog in Canada or the United States.