vTail Healthcare Communications, Inc announces Dr. Sharat K. Kusuma as founding member of its newly formed Strategic Advisory Board

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- vTail is pleased to announce that Dr. Sharat K. Kusuma, MD, FAAOS, has accepted a role on vTail's newly formed strategic advisory board. Dr. Kusuma is a board-certified and fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who was educated at the medical schools of Vanderbilt University, University of Pennsylvania, and Rush University. Dr. Kusuma practiced full-time academic orthopedic surgery in Columbus, OH. He has authored numerous peer-reviewed publications in numerous orthopedic literature publications. After a successful academic and clinical career, Dr. Kusuma began his second successful career in healthcare consulting at McKinsey & Company. He followed that experience with a senior role on the healthcare team at Apple Health in Cupertino, CA. Currently, Dr. Kusuma serves as the Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Business Development at Exactech, Inc.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Kusuma to this critical Strategic Advisory Board supporting our efforts in the Orthopedics market. We are excited to leverage Dr. Kusuma's unique background and experience that spans clinical orthopedic practice, academic medicine, elite healthcare management consulting, and senior operational roles in the medical device industry to help accelerate vTail's growth and market presence," said Barry Wolfenson, CEO of vTail.

About vTail:  vTail (www.vtail.co) is a newly launched digital healthcare communications platform designed to connect healthcare professionals (HCPs) with representatives from the medical technology, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical diagnostics industries. The company's early launch focus has been in medical technologies, having launched in the advanced wound care market and now planning launches into the orthopedics and dental markets.

Prior to COVID-19, market dynamics were pushing communications between HCPs and medical company representatives farther apart. COVID-19 made this an acute crisis, and all stakeholders agree that a "new normal" is settling in that won't look anything like pre-pandemic communications. vTail's goal is to modernize these communications, making it simple for HCPs to find, connect, and communicate with their assigned local representatives. In doing so, the company aims to help make their work lives significantly more efficient, and to drive optimal clinical outcomes by assisting HCPs in getting the information they need, when they need it.

vTail is built in an "HCP driven" architecture, allowing HCPs to control the flow of communications, not having to share their personal contact information, and only getting communications from those companies they elect to connect with on the app. The service is free to HCPs, and has been selected as a Top 10 Clinical Communications & Collaboration Solution Provider for 2021 by MD Tech Review. 

