8x8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Under the terms of the agreement, 8x8 will provide access to 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to SYNNEX’s partner community of traditional value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and system integrators. 8x8 XCaaS includes fully integrated, cloud native contact center , voice , team chat , and meetings capabilities in a single-vendor solution for employee communications, collaboration and customer engagement.

Since 1980, SYNNEX has been a leader in providing technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics industry that allows its customers to implement exceptional customer-engagement strategies of their own. SYNNEX has added the 8x8 integrated Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) product to its technology portfolio. Built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 eXperience Communications Platform, 8x8 XCaaS offers the highest levels of reliability and the industry’s only financially backed, platform-wide 99.999 percent SLA across an integrated cloud UCaaS and CCaaS solution. The solutions will immediately be available to partners in the U.S. through SYNNEX.

“As more businesses migrate to cloud-based communication and collaboration solutions, it’s crucial our resellers deliver integrated UCaaS and CCaaS tools to improve both customer and employee experiences,” said TJ Trojan, Senior Vice President, Product Management at SYNNEX. “Together, SYNNEX and 8x8 will better enable our partners to drive a more fluid migration to a better communications experience through a single, efficient platform.”

Centered around the global 8x8 Open Channel Program, 8x8’s channel strategy is helping partners meet increasing demand for cloud solutions that allow mid-market, enterprise and public sector organizations to optimize employee and customer engagement. The 8x8 Open Channel Program ensures every member of 8x8’s channel community, from Master and Sub Agents to VARs, has the necessary resources to grow their customer base, build new revenue streams, and increase profits.