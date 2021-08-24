checkAd

Zurich, August 24, 2021
Press Release

LAKEWARD announces the first closing of the "LAKEWARD Real Estate Fund - European Opportunities I".

LAKEWARD Advisory AG is pleased to announce the first closing of its real estate private equity fund, "LAKEWARD Real Estate Fund - European Opportunities I", as of 18 August. Around 25 percent of the targeted fund volume of EUR 120 million was achieved.

LAKEWARD, which had previously engaged its investors through co-investments, is a debutante in the world of real estate private equity funds. LAKEWARD was able to rely on the loyalty of its existing investment partners and the trust of newly acquired family office investors and private investors in raising capital. Most importantly, LAKEWARD partners and employees contributed EUR 5 million to the first closing demonstrating a solid commitment to the company and the Fund.

Through the entrepreneurial leadership, LAKEWARD Real Estate AG has gained a solid reputation and a proven track record through direct residential and commercial investments in Germany's leading metropolitan centres. The breadth of investment opportunities and the desire to establish LAKEWARD as an innovative investor, developer and investment advisor led Simon Koenig and his investment team to expand the investment offering and launch its first private equity fund. "Bundling co-investments into a fund offers investors the opportunity to participate in attractive investment opportunities in the real estate market" Simon Koenig notes.

The Funds investment strategy will focus on "value-add" and "opportunistic" real estate in Central European countries, emphasising the German market. The investments in "European Opportunities I" will be made by the experienced real estate investment team of LAKEWARD Management AG, which has an outstanding track record and excellent network in the region.

LAKEWARD has an attractive pipeline of investment opportunities that will undergo intensive due diligence before capital deployment. Simon Koenig notes, "our rigorous selection process allows us to ensure that investments match our demanding investment criteria and meet the LAKEWARD vision." Further, Koenig notes that "we will strive to deliver attractive returns for our investors but will not compromise on our established reputation and track record".

