Wolters Kluwer Completes ClosingCenter Integration With ICE Mortgage Technology

With this integration, Encompass loan information from the ICE Mortgage Technology platform is delivered to the ClosingCenter platform, providing a compliant and secure workflow. This results in a digital lending experience that can be extended and customized to meet ever-evolving business requirements.

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions has completed its latest ClosingCenter integration. The latest integration is with ICE Mortgage Technology TM , part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. The integration leverages the ICE Mortgage Technology Platform and the MERS (Mortgage Electronic Registration System) eRegistry with Wolters Kluwer’s ClosingCenter to provide a compliant digital lending workflow, from origination to closing to secondary market delivery.

ClosingCenter, part of Wolters Kluwer’s eOriginal suite of products, provides a complete digital close-to-capital-markets solution. ClosingCenter includes eSignature, eNote generation, electronic vaulting and integration with the MERS eRegistry. This is the centralized system of record identifying the controller (holder) and location (custodian) for the authoritative copy of a registered eNote. Built on a scaled digital ecosystem, ClosingCenter allows originators to quickly realize increased capital velocity from swift digital loan delivery to counterparties including Fannie Mae, Ginnie Mae and leading bank investors.

“ClosingCenter’s integration with Encompass provides customers with a value-rich solution that delivers close-to-capital-markets capabilities. This integration offers turnkey access to the industry’s ecosystem of secondary market partners, enabling frictionless transfer and sale of digital mortgages in the secondary market,” said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. “Our team of experts enable lenders to quickly realize the full benefits of digital closings and help meet the accelerating market demand for fully digital, compliant mortgage transactions.”

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency.