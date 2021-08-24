checkAd

Siemens to Expand Electric Vehicle Charging Manufacturing in the United States to Support Rapid Market Growth

Siemens is announcing its commitment to invest and expand the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations to support electric vehicle infrastructure in America. The company will bolster its existing manufacturing footprint of EV infrastructure with the VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line of commercial and residential EV chargers. With this addition, Siemens is preparing to manufacture over 1 million electric vehicle chargers for the United States over the next four years. This investment is the latest in the company’s strategic plan to meet accelerating electric vehicle charging demand, expand its manufacturing capabilities, and increase transportation electrification job opportunities at all levels in the United States. The company is currently conducting local site evaluations.

The new facility will be the company’s third U.S. eMobility hub and is projected to support 100 jobs across the manufacturing site and regional supply chain.

“We’re incredibly encouraged by the continued commitment from the Administration and the Senate’s bipartisan approval of a historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which includes a $7.5 billion investment to construct electric vehicle stations, and Siemens is answering the call to accelerate EV charging production in the U.S.,” said John DeBoer, head of Siemens eMobility solutions and Future Grid Business in North America. “This latest manufacturing investment proves Siemens will continue to support crucial improvements in America’s infrastructure, manufacturing and electrified transportation that will make our economy more resilient, competitive, and sustainable.”

Siemens plans to identify a location this year and bring a facility online to begin manufacturing AC chargers in the United States in early 2022.

“At Siemens, we are developing technologies that truly transform the everyday, and as America embraces electrified transportation, we are ensuring the infrastructure is in place to support it,” said Ruth Gratzke, President of Siemens Smart Infrastructure U.S. “To meet this moment, Siemens is enthusiastically investing in the growth of our U.S. eMobility footprint that will help advance our nation’s climate policy while adding green jobs to the American workforce.”

