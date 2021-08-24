checkAd

U.S. Bank Partners With Mastercard to Launch the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard for the Fleet Industry

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
U.S. Bank announced today that it has partnered with Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, to offer the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard, which can be used for fleet-related expenses anywhere Voyager or Mastercard are accepted.

U.S. Bank currently offers the U.S. Bank Voyager Fleet Card which can be used to pay for fuel, maintenance and other expenses at more than 320,000 locations across the U.S. using the proprietary Voyager Network.

By joining forces with Mastercard, the U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard enables clients to pay for fleet-related expenses at existing Voyager merchant locations and any merchant who accepts Mastercard. Now drivers can use just one card to pay for a wide variety of other fleet-related purchases in addition to fuel and maintenance, including, but not limited to:

  • Fees for toll roads or parking
  • Fuel in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories, Canada, Mexico and other international locations
  • Emergency tows or repairs
  • Infrequent, emergency or on-demand travel purchases (e.g., hotel, food)

The new payment solution allows fleets to tailor spend controls for individual drivers and vehicles while retaining full visibility and oversight across the expanded purchase categories with enhanced travel benefits. From standard purchases to unexpected situations such as inclement weather or emergency repairs, fleets have increased flexibility to manage all fleet-related expenses with ease.

The U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard also provides Mastercard services including MasterRental Insurance, Purchase Assurance, Extended Warranty and travel assistance through MasterAssist Services, giving managers and drivers added benefits and peace of mind that they’re covered on the road and beyond.

“The new U.S. Bank Voyager Mastercard is a game-changer for fleet managers and drivers,” said Jeff Pape, senior vice president and director of product and marketing for transportation at U.S. Bank. “Having the capability to cover and control unexpected and planned purchases on two major networks delivers unprecedented flexibility to support fleet operations and productivity.”

“We are thrilled to partner with U.S. Bank to provide fleet managers and drivers a single card product that leverages our network to support day-to-day needs on and off the road,” said Erika Gamboa, Vice President, Account Management at Mastercard. “Together, we are able to provide an enhanced payment experience for fleet drivers with enhanced safety, security and travel benefits.”

About U.S. Bank
 U.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $559 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

