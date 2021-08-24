Arista Extends Cloud-Grade Routing to the Network Edge

The new capabilities for virtual private networking and traffic engineering enable three additional edge use cases for multi cloud, metro and 5G RAN based on Arista’s cloud-grade routing principles.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), a leader in cognitive cloud networking, announced today the expansion of its cloud-grade routing solutions for next generation network edge roles in the multi cloud era. Arista’s EOS (Extensible Operating System) enhancements for cloud and service provider customers transform edge and backbone routing, migrating from legacy routers to software-driven, highly available and scale-out architectures for faster time to revenue and lower Opex.

“Arista has a great record of disruptive innovation. I’m excited to see how they will disrupt the service provider network ecosystem,” said Rob Rockell, Vice President, Network Engineering, Comcast.

Cloud-Grade Routing is the Future Evolution

With a cloud-first approach to modern software principles, Arista extends beyond the data center to replace routers with routing. This routing journey began in 2016 with the introduction of the Arista R-Series platforms addressing use cases in internet peering, internet exchange networks and Telco NFV data centers. In 2018, Arista’s routing solutions expanded to cover content distribution networks, provider edge and core routing.

These cloud-grade routing principles drive successful routing transformations based on leading merchant silicon platforms with high performance 10G/25G/100G/200G/400G connectivity, open standards with EVPN, and Segment Routing. Arista’s flagship EOS software simplifies routing and drives Opex reduction through a single software train. As a modern networking operating system without legacy protocol stack baggage, EOS provides a consistent network-wide automation framework for scalable, secure, and efficient operations.

Arista’s success in these existing routing use cases includes service provider and cloud provider customers.

“Arista’s solution allowed us to take a fresh approach to routing for next generation edge and backbone, reducing the complexity of protocols, delivering L2/L3 services with EVPN over a Segment Routing based backbone, along with modernizing the operations to deliver superior services and experience for our customers,” explains Mr. Salvatore Sciacco, CTO, CDLAN. “Arista not only had a technical solution that exceeded our needs but also a vision and strategy that complemented the future direction of CDLAN.”