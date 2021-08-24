checkAd

Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Underwriters Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed initial public offering of Class A common stock have exercised in part their option to purchase additional shares, electing to purchase 904,000 shares resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Xponential intends to use $9.0 million of such net proceeds to purchase 750,000 LLC Units from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the remaining proceeds for working capital.

The shares of Class A common stock are expected to be delivered on or about August 24, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Baird and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 22, 2021. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from: BofA Securities, Attn: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Jefferies LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (877) 821-7388, email: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

