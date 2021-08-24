Xponential Fitness, Inc. Announces Underwriters Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF), a curator of leading boutique fitness brands, today announced that the underwriters of its previously completed initial public offering of Class A common stock have exercised in part their option to purchase additional shares, electing to purchase 904,000 shares resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $10.1 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. Xponential intends to use $9.0 million of such net proceeds to purchase 750,000 LLC Units from the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and the remaining proceeds for working capital.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint lead bookrunners for the offering. Guggenheim Securities, Citigroup and Piper Sandler are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Baird and Raymond James are acting as co-managers for the offering.

