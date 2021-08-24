Curiosity Stream to Present at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on September 9th, 2021

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI), the leading global factual media company, today announced that Clint Stinchcomb, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Eustace, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Software and Internet Conference on September 9th, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Register by clicking on this link.

The virtual fireside chat will be webcast live and archived for a limited time on CuriosityStream’s investor relations website at https://investors.curiositystream.com/.