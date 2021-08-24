checkAd

Maria DeBenedetti Joins Heritage Bank of Commerce as SVP, Relationship Manager for Oak Valley Region

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the “Bank”), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp. (Nasdaq: HTBK), today announced that Maria DeBenedetti joined the Bank as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. She will be responsible for generating new commercial lending relationships in the Oak Valley Commercial Banking Region, which encompasses Pleasanton, Livermore and Fremont.

Maria DeBenedetti, brings 35 years of lending experience to the Bank. Her expertise spans a range of sectors, including industrial, warehouse, office, retail, mixed use and construction. DeBenedetti is also experienced in working capital lines of credit, tax-exempt financing and non-profit lending.

“Maria is a terrific addition to our team. Her ability to build strong, proactive relationships with clients, together with her experience across many types of financing, make her a perfect fit for our organization,” said Michael Benito, Executive Vice President, Business Banking Division Manager.

“Heritage Bank of Commerce and I share a devotion to exceptional customer service and client success,” DeBenedetti said. “I’m thrilled to join the team and excited to deliver the ideas, solutions and services to best help our clients achieve their financial goals.”

DeBenedetti previously served as a Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer at Bank of Marin. Prior to that, she held positions of increasing responsibility during a nearly 20-year career at Bank of the West, holding the position of Vice President and Senior Relationship Manager for most of her tenure. Throughout her career, DeBenedetti has been a dedicated client advocate, delivering results through in-depth credit analysis, market research, financial modeling, short- and long-term planning, and comprehensive client consultation. DeBenedetti earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies and Business Administration from California State University – East Bay.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank. Heritage Bank of Commerce is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

For additional information, contact: Jarrod Gerhardt, SVP, Marketing & Communications, 925.287.7884. 





