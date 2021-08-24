Quorum expands BDC services to include Collision Centres

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum), has expanded its DealerMine Business Development Centre (BDC) services to include collision centres, providing valuable lead generation services that help book more service appointments. This expansion was driven by AutoCanada, who was looking for a solution for their own collision centers. Through DealerMine and AutoCanada’s long-standing strategic partnership, they collectively developed and now deliver BDC services to all AutoCanada collision centres.

“We knew we had untapped opportunities for collision repair in our service operation, but we were struggling to capture these opportunities,” stated Michael Rawluk, AutoCanada President. “The initiative with DealerMine has been instrumental in not only capturing more incoming opportunities, but also driving more bookings through outbound marketing. We are excited to continue this effort as the DealerMine team continues to drive more business to our collision centres.”

“We have a long-standing strategic partnership with the AutoCanada team and are excited to support them as they grow their business,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “Expanding our BDC offering to include collision centres aligns well with our expertise in service and allows our dealer partners to continue to drive more business into their fixed operations.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information

