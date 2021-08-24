checkAd

Quorum expands BDC services to include Collision Centres

DealerMine and AutoCanada leverage long-standing strategic partnership to expand DealerMine’s BDC services to AutoCanada’s Collision Centres

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum), has expanded its DealerMine Business Development Centre (BDC) services to include collision centres, providing valuable lead generation services that help book more service appointments. This expansion was driven by AutoCanada, who was looking for a solution for their own collision centers. Through DealerMine and AutoCanada’s long-standing strategic partnership, they collectively developed and now deliver BDC services to all AutoCanada collision centres.

“We knew we had untapped opportunities for collision repair in our service operation, but we were struggling to capture these opportunities,” stated Michael Rawluk, AutoCanada President. “The initiative with DealerMine has been instrumental in not only capturing more incoming opportunities, but also driving more bookings through outbound marketing. We are excited to continue this effort as the DealerMine team continues to drive more business to our collision centres.”

“We have a long-standing strategic partnership with the AutoCanada team and are excited to support them as they grow their business,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “Expanding our BDC offering to include collision centres aligns well with our expertise in service and allows our dealer partners to continue to drive more business into their fixed operations.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

  • XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.
  • DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.
  • Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.
  • Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.  

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (forward-looking information) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should" or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Quorum believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves a number of risks and uncertainties some of which are described herein. Such forward-looking information necessarily involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause Quorum's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed this release and neither accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact: Maury Marks
403-777-0036
Investors@QuorumInfoTech.com  





