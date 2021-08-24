Global Availability of NVIDIA AI Enterprise Makes AI Accessible for Every Industry

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced the availability of NVIDIA AI Enterprise , a comprehensive software suite of AI tools and frameworks that enables the hundreds of thousands of companies running VMware vSphere to virtualize AI workloads on NVIDIA-Certified Systems .

NVIDIA Software Gives Hundreds of Thousands of Enterprises Worldwide Ability to Run AI on VMware vSphere and Industry-Standard Servers

Leading manufacturers Atos, Dell Technologies, GIGABYTE, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Inspur, Lenovo and Supermicro are offering NVIDIA-Certified Systems optimized for AI workloads on VMware vSphere with NVIDIA AI Enterprise. Separately, Dell Technologies today announced Dell EMC VxRail as the first hyperconverged platform to be qualified as an NVIDIA-Certified System for NVIDIA AI Enterprise.

To help teams of data scientists run their AI workloads most efficiently, Domino Data Lab today announced it is validating its Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform with NVIDIA AI Enterprise, which runs on mainstream NVIDIA-Certified Systems.

“The first wave of AI has been powered by specialized infrastructure that focused adoption on industry pioneers,” said Manuvir Das, head of Enterprise Computing at NVIDIA. “Today is the beginning of a new chapter in the age of AI, as NVIDIA software brings its transformative power within reach for enterprises around the world that run their workloads on VMware with mainstream data center servers.”

“As AI applications become critical, customers want to run them on their enterprise infrastructure for manageability, scalability, security and governance,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager of the Cloud Platform Business Unit at VMware. “Running NVIDIA AI Enterprise on VMware vSphere delivers a certified, end-to-end AI-Ready enterprise platform that’s easy to deploy and operate.”

“Partnering closely with NVIDIA, we’re deepening our product integrations by enabling the Domino Enterprise MLOps Platform to run with a broader range of NVIDIA GPUs and validating it for NVIDIA AI Enterprise,” said Nick Elprin, CEO and co-founder of Domino Data Lab. “This new offering will help hundreds of thousands of enterprises accelerate data science at scale.”

Customers Simplify, Scale with NVIDIA AI Enterprise

Dozens of automotive, education, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and technology companies worldwide are among the early adopters using NVIDIA AI Enterprise. Many are midsize companies that can now develop a broad range of applications using the world’s most widely used servers to deploy and scale data science, conversational AI, computer vision, recommender systems and more.