Noodles & Company Announces Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement to Expand in West Texas and Southern New Mexico

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noodles & Company (Nasdaq: NDLS) today announced that it has entered into a multi-unit franchise and area development agreement with Carlos Hill, the President of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC. Four new Noodles & Company restaurants are planned for the El Paso & Las Cruces metropolitan area during the next three years, with the first scheduled to open its doors by the Fall of 2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Carlos and his team as we expand the Noodles’ brand in new territories,” said John Ramsay, vice president of franchise sales. “Our goal is to seek operators who share our brand values and who are passionate about meeting our guests’ needs, and we believe Carlos is an ideal partner. We are confident that the Noodles’ unique brand strengths and brand activation strategy will resonate in this new market and our team is ready to support Carlos as he opens these new restaurants.”

“I look forward to expanding Noodles & Company’s presence in West Texas and Southern New Mexico,” said Carlos Hill, owner of Tsunami Enterprises, LLC. “I’ve always been a fan of the brand and its impressive and unique offering of global flavors. The Noodles & Company brand appeals to a broad range of lifestyles, convenience, and dietary needs, and I believe there are many underserved fans in this area who will be ecstatic when our new restaurants open.”

Potential franchise partners can visit www.noodles.com/franchising/ to start the discovery and application process, including financial disclosures and requirements.

About Noodles & Company
Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones, you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members, Noodles was recently named by Forbes as a winner of America's Best Employers for Diversity Award 2021 and America's Best Employers for Women Award 2021. Additionally, Noodles & Company also has been named one of the Best Places to Work by the Denver Business Journal for its unique culture built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring every team member and guest who walks through the door. Noodles has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
investorrelations@noodles.com  

Media
Danielle Moore
press@noodles.com

Source: Noodles & Company





