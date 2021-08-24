checkAd

EMCORE’s SDI500 Series Inertial Measurement Unit Exceeds 5,000 Unit Sales Milestone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:00  |  24   |   |   

ALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its dual-use SDI500 series MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has exceeded the 5,000 unit sales milestone.

The SDI500 IMU was originally introduced in 2010 as the only MEMS IMU capable of delivering true tactical-grade performance of 1.0°/hr gyro bias and 1 mg accel bias stability over a full temperature range from ­55 °C to +85 °C. By 2015, over 1,000 units had been delivered, and by 2018 sales had exceeded 2,500 units. With its high reliability and accuracy, even in challenging environments, the SDI500’s market success has continued at an accelerated rate with sales doubling in a little over 2 years.

Now part of EMCORE’s comprehensive navigation product line, the SDI500 has undergone important upgrades since its introduction and is currently shipping in its Rev F edition. It was ranked 1st in overall accuracy in a U.S. Military-commissioned IMU trade study of 19 competing IMUs that were evaluated as an alternative to the Honeywell HG1700 for various weapons systems. The series has been awarded significant contracts including the U.S. Navy’s MK48 heavyweight and MK54 lightweight torpedo programs.

“Reaching 5,000 unit sales milestone of our SDI500 is a tremendous accomplishment that is indicative of the product’s maturity and wide customer acceptance,” said David Hoyh, EMCORE’s Director of Sales & Marketing for navigation products. “We’d like to thank the multiple customers worldwide and our outstanding team in Concord, CA that have enabled us to achieve this success,” added Mr. Hoyh.

The SDI500 series outperforms other MEMS IMUs and delivers comparable performance in a lower power, smaller, and lighter form factor than older, costlier optical IMUs. Leveraging industry-leading inertial MEMS technology to deliver outstanding Angle Random Walk (ARW) values of 0.02°/√hr, the SDI500 series is designed to achieve the demanding performance levels required in sophisticated systems including weapons guidance and targeting, commercial and defense fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters, UAVs (Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles), and a wide variety of other high-precision commercial, industrial, marine, and defense applications.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EMCORE’s SDI500 Series Inertial Measurement Unit Exceeds 5,000 Unit Sales Milestone ALHAMBRA, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, announced today that its dual-use …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board