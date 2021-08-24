EMCORE’s SDI500 Series Inertial Measurement Unit Exceeds 5,000 Unit Sales Milestone

The SDI500 IMU was originally introduced in 2010 as the only MEMS IMU capable of delivering true tactical-grade performance of 1.0°/hr gyro bias and 1 mg accel bias stability over a full temperature range from ­55 °C to +85 °C. By 2015, over 1,000 units had been delivered, and by 2018 sales had exceeded 2,500 units. With its high reliability and accuracy, even in challenging environments, the SDI500’s market success has continued at an accelerated rate with sales doubling in a little over 2 years.

EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR) announced today that its dual-use SDI500 series MEMS (Micro-Electromechanical Systems) Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) has exceeded the 5,000 unit sales milestone.

Now part of EMCORE’s comprehensive navigation product line, the SDI500 has undergone important upgrades since its introduction and is currently shipping in its Rev F edition. It was ranked 1st in overall accuracy in a U.S. Military-commissioned IMU trade study of 19 competing IMUs that were evaluated as an alternative to the Honeywell HG1700 for various weapons systems. The series has been awarded significant contracts including the U.S. Navy’s MK48 heavyweight and MK54 lightweight torpedo programs.

“Reaching 5,000 unit sales milestone of our SDI500 is a tremendous accomplishment that is indicative of the product’s maturity and wide customer acceptance,” said David Hoyh, EMCORE’s Director of Sales & Marketing for navigation products. “We’d like to thank the multiple customers worldwide and our outstanding team in Concord, CA that have enabled us to achieve this success,” added Mr. Hoyh.

The SDI500 series outperforms other MEMS IMUs and delivers comparable performance in a lower power, smaller, and lighter form factor than older, costlier optical IMUs. Leveraging industry-leading inertial MEMS technology to deliver outstanding Angle Random Walk (ARW) values of 0.02°/√hr, the SDI500 series is designed to achieve the demanding performance levels required in sophisticated systems including weapons guidance and targeting, commercial and defense fixed-wing aircraft & helicopters, UAVs (Unmanned Autonomous Vehicles), and a wide variety of other high-precision commercial, industrial, marine, and defense applications.