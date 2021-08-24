WEL Centralizes Multi-Asset Fleet Management by Utilizing ORBCOMM’s All-in-One IoT Platform

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by WEL Companies (WEL), a leading transportation, logistics and refrigerated warehousing company, to provide its integrated dry and refrigerated trailer tracking and monitoring solutions, driving efficiencies across their supply chain operations. ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its industry-leading hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management across multiple asset classes.

Based in DePere, WI, WEL is using ORBCOMM’s refrigerated monitoring solution to track their freight’s location and temperature, providing peace of mind that their loads are compliant and meeting customers’ standards for quality and service. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, ORBCOMM’s platform provides the real-time data and business intelligence needed to help WEL increase utilization of its refrigerated trailers regardless of the reefer unit’s make or model, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act.

Leveraging ORBCOMM’s telematics double play offering, WEL is also deploying ORBCOMM’s trailer tracking solution, which features a high-sensitivity solar panel with long-lasting battery life and charging capabilities, gaining complete visibility and control over their mixed fleet. ORBCOMM’s solution enables WEL to access live and scheduled status updates whether their trailers are in transit or in the yard, so they always know where their trailers are located and if they are empty or loaded, improving turn times and yard management, while saving their drivers time and fuel. In addition, WEL is utilizing ORBCOMM’s advanced detention monitoring feature to improve billing accuracy and driver productivity, creating a more effective supply chain. Through the ORBCOMM platform, WEL can manage all of its assets in one place with intuitive icons to distinguish asset types, reports by asset type along with customizable workspaces and access control so that each user within the organization gets the data they need quickly and easily.