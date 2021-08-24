CarLotz Unveils First in Series of National Art Projects

CarLotz is a consignment-based marketplace where the value is put back in the hands of buyers and sellers. “Our business model is dependent on the communities we serve online and in-person,” said Michael Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer of CarLotz. “We wanted to make a statement that would invite everyone in Bakersfield to experience our unique consignment marketplace model and do it in a way that brings our community and the Bakersfield community closer,” said Chapman.

CarLotz commissioned Bakersfield natives and local artists, Beth Chaney and Jennifer Williams-Cordova to create the concept for the mural. “CarLotz’s request to us was simple – come up with a concept that reflects the community and uplifts the people who view it,” said Jennifer Williams-Cordova, a partner at Willis & Williams Design Studios. “Beth and Jen did an extraordinary job of tapping into the city’s unique sense of pride, depicting a wide range of people hinting at different back stories and creating a mural that feels welcoming, bold and bright,” said Chapman. “The mural was inspired by the line in the classic song ‘Streets of Bakersfield’ that says, ‘How many of you that sit and judge me ... Ever walked the streets of Bakersfield?.’ Someone viewing the mural may see themselves, a friend or their family depicted among the figures,” Chapman continued. "We hope this mural is a symbol to the community, they are always welcome and proof that we are thrilled to be a part of Bakersfield! People often ask us who the typical CarLotz guest is, and our answer is straightforward - they all have drivers’ licenses – it's for everyone. We view this mural the same way – it's a terrific depiction of the breadth of guests whom we have the privilege of serving every day.”