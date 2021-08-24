checkAd

CarLotz Unveils First in Series of National Art Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:03  |  42   |   |   

Bakersfield, CA Hub Is Home to Inaugural Installation

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has completed the first in a series of national art projects commissioned by the company. Located at 4608 Rudnick Ct. in Bakersfield, CA, the mural was inspired by the classic song, ‘Streets of Bakersfield.’

CarLotz is a consignment-based marketplace where the value is put back in the hands of buyers and sellers. “Our business model is dependent on the communities we serve online and in-person,” said Michael Chapman, Chief Marketing Officer of CarLotz. “We wanted to make a statement that would invite everyone in Bakersfield to experience our unique consignment marketplace model and do it in a way that brings our community and the Bakersfield community closer,” said Chapman.

CarLotz commissioned Bakersfield natives and local artists, Beth Chaney and Jennifer Williams-Cordova to create the concept for the mural. “CarLotz’s request to us was simple – come up with a concept that reflects the community and uplifts the people who view it,” said Jennifer Williams-Cordova, a partner at Willis & Williams Design Studios. “Beth and Jen did an extraordinary job of tapping into the city’s unique sense of pride, depicting a wide range of people hinting at different back stories and creating a mural that feels welcoming, bold and bright,” said Chapman. “The mural was inspired by the line in the classic song ‘Streets of Bakersfield’ that says, ‘How many of you that sit and judge me ... Ever walked the streets of Bakersfield?.’ Someone viewing the mural may see themselves, a friend or their family depicted among the figures,” Chapman continued. "We hope this mural is a symbol to the community, they are always welcome and proof that we are thrilled to be a part of Bakersfield! People often ask us who the typical CarLotz guest is, and our answer is straightforward - they all have drivers’ licenses – it's for everyone. We view this mural the same way – it's a terrific depiction of the breadth of guests whom we have the privilege of serving every day.”

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CarLotz Unveils First in Series of National Art Projects Bakersfield, CA Hub Is Home to Inaugural InstallationRICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CarLotz (NASDAQ: LOTZ), the nation’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, announced today it has completed the first in a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board