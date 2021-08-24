checkAd

ARKO Corp.’s GPM Partners with ECRM & RangeMe on First Open Buying Day

GPM is working with RangeMe to identify emerging suppliers, driving sales across its family of community brands

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPM Investments, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), is announcing its first “Open Buying Day” in partnership with ECRM & RangeMe, the leading online product sourcing platform for retailers and suppliers. The virtual event invites emerging suppliers to showcase and sell products to GPM’s approximately 1,400 company-operated stores.

Suppliers across all categories are welcome to apply for a chance to present and sell their products directly to GPM stores across its entire family of community brands. Interested suppliers must be able to distribute to at least 80% of GPM’s stores via Core-Mark, Grocery Supply Co. or through direct store delivery (DSD) and meet all insurance requirements. Suppliers that are currently doing business with GPM or have presented the product to GPM in the last six months are ineligible to participate.

To apply, suppliers must visit https://www.rangeme.com/gpminvestments for consideration between August 23, 2021 and September 5, 2021. GPM will review submissions and notify suppliers selected for the event individually. Qualified suppliers will be invited to attend the event virtually on October 26th or October 27th.

“We are look forward to conducting our first open buying day, inviting suppliers from around the world to showcase their products to the Category Team at GPM. You never know where the next new item or category will come from. We are always looking for new growth opportunities to meet our customers’ needs,” said Michael Bloom, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at GPM Investments, LLC. “Partnering with RangeMe allows us to streamline the process and build relationships with a wide variety of suppliers. This translates to capturing innovation potentially earlier than others, a robust assortment of products for our customers to choose from, and ultimately more sales for our stores, benefitting all stakeholders.”

“We are excited that GPM Investments has chosen ECRM/RangeMe to support key merchandising initiatives including the upcoming Open Buying Day program,” said Wayne Bennett, Senior Vice President of Retail at ECRM/RangeMe. “We are confident that our tools will support the team to drive optimal assortments to drive category growth.”

