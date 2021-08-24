Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands Diagnostics to Provide cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Testing for Quantifying and Monitoring Key COVID-19 Immunity Biomarkers

Reference lab agreements enable the movement of specimens between labs in order to perform specialized testing that the ordering lab doesn’t have the ability to run in-house. The cPass ELISA blood test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the detection of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) that will allow healthcare professionals and patients to monitor key biomarkers of COVID-19 immunity. Todos has successfully completed the validation studies required to put the cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Test for semi-quantitative detection of NAbs into production and expects to begin conducting tests for reference laboratory clients beginning in September 2021. To get more information on the cPass test today please visit Provista’s website www.provistadx.com .

Reginald Samuels, President & CEO of Meadowlands Diagnostics commented, “We see the ability to offer cPass testing as a key differentiator for Meadowlands as we continue to win and pursue COVID related testing contracts in the education, government, and business spaces. Todos has already equipped us with automation and testing consumables for our PCR testing services that has enabled us to win two school district testing contracts in New Jersey that begin testing in the coming weeks, so this reference agreement is a natural progression for our relationship together. We also share a similar vision that immunity monitoring will be critical in determining the need for vaccine boosters or other measures to prevent virus spread. We are excited to be ahead of the curve to begin offering this FDA EUA cleared test to our existing and potential customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Todos.”