checkAd

Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands Diagnostics to Provide cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Testing for Quantifying and Monitoring Key COVID-19 Immunity Biomarkers

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.08.2021, 15:04  |  45   |   |   


Agreement will enable Meadowlands Diagnostics to offer cPass testing for COVID-19 immunity monitoring to its growing customer base including two additional New Jersey School system contracts

New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Todos Medical, Ltd. (OTCQB: TOMDF), a comprehensive medical diagnostics and related solutions company, today announced that its CLIA/CAP certified lab Provista Diagnostics has entered into a reference lab agreement to provide cPass neutralizing antibody blood testing services to Meadowlands Diagnostics, a CLIA-certified New Jersey-based provider of laboratory testing services.

Reference lab agreements enable the movement of specimens between labs in order to perform specialized testing that the ordering lab doesn’t have the ability to run in-house. The cPass ELISA blood test has received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for the detection of neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) that will allow healthcare professionals and patients to monitor key biomarkers of COVID-19 immunity. Todos has successfully completed the validation studies required to put the cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Test for semi-quantitative detection of NAbs into production and expects to begin conducting tests for reference laboratory clients beginning in September 2021. To get more information on the cPass test today please visit Provista’s website www.provistadx.com.

Reginald Samuels, President & CEO of Meadowlands Diagnostics commented, “We see the ability to offer cPass testing as a key differentiator for Meadowlands as we continue to win and pursue COVID related testing contracts in the education, government, and business spaces.  Todos has already equipped us with automation and testing consumables for our PCR testing services that has enabled us to win two school district testing contracts in New Jersey that begin testing in the coming weeks, so this reference agreement is a natural progression for our relationship together. We also share a similar vision that immunity monitoring will be critical in determining the need for vaccine boosters or other measures to prevent virus spread.  We are excited to be ahead of the curve to begin offering this FDA EUA cleared test to our existing and potential customers, and we look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Todos.”

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Todos Medical’s CLIA/CAP Lab Provista Enters Into Reference Lab Agreement with Meadowlands Diagnostics to Provide cPass Neutralizing Antibody Blood Testing for Quantifying and Monitoring Key COVID-19 Immunity Biomarkers Agreement will enable Meadowlands Diagnostics to offer cPass testing for COVID-19 immunity monitoring to its growing customer base including two additional New Jersey School system contracts New York, NY, and Tel Aviv, ISRAEL, Aug. 24, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Pharma announce U.S. FDA approval of KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection ...
Monmouth Board of Directors Reiterates Support for Merger with Equity Commonwealth
Riot Blockchain Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Current Operational and ...
Ecolab Announces Pricing Terms of Exchange Offers
Perseus Mining Updates Mineral Resources & Ore Reserves
    FIH Mobile and Stellantis Establish Joint Venture to Deliver Disruptive, Smart Cockpit ...
Kadant Acquires Leading U.S. Baler Manufacturer
Univest Securities, LLC Announces Closing of Upsized $18 Million Preferred Stock Offering for its Client Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MKTYP)
Titel
Clariant acquires remaining 70% in Brazilian Personal Care specialty company Beraca to seize full ...
SIKA VERKAUFT EUROPÄISCHES INDUSTRIAL COATINGS-GESCHÄFT
Novartis provides update on BELINDA study investigating Kymriah as second-line treatment in ...
New Bodycam Footage of Officers Using WRAP’s BolaWrap to Help De-escalate Crisis Situation
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
Lantronix Announces Ultra-Compact Open-Q System on Module Based on Qualcomm QRB5165 to Power ...
Siemens Smart Infrastructure chooses Atos to move its mission-critical applications to the cloud
Astellas Receives European Commission Approval for First-in-Class EVRENZO (roxadustat) for Adult ...
Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Successful Tender and Take-up of 65.6% of Inter Pipeline Ltd. ...
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces C$70 Million Bought Deal Public Offering
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Transaction in Own Shares
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
ShotSpotter Responds to False and Misleading Allegations by VICE News
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board