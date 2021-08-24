CHAR Facility to Produce Renewable Natural Gas with NGIF Support

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHAR Technologies Ltd. (“CHAR”) (TSXV: YES) is pleased to announce the upgrading of CHAR’s operational high temperature pyrolysis facility to produce approximately 20,000 GJ/yr of renewable natural gas (“RNG”). The approval of a $300,000 grant from NGIF (Natural Gas Innovation Fund) Industry Grants, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, will support the upgrades. The grant funding will be partially disbursed at the commencement of each of three milestones (detailed engineering design, fabrication and commissioning, and validation). CHAR anticipates project commissioning to commence in March 2022.



“NGIF was one of CHAR’s early supporters, and we are pleased to receive their support and continue our productive relationship,” said Andrew White, CEO of CHAR. “The projects are vetted and supported by ATCO Pipelines, Enbridge Gas Inc., FortisBC, Pacific Northern Gas Ltd., and SaskEnergy, allowing these utilities to see and validate CHAR’s high temperature pyrolysis to RNG process.”